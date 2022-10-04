Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Davis, Gretchen Keith
Gretchen “Pooch” Keith Davis, 60, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home in Dublin. She was a CNA with Radford Hospital. Gretchen was preceded in death by her father, Otis E. Keith; and her mother and stepfather, Jim and Margaret Martin. Survivors include her husband, Rodger...
NRVNews
Gray, Margaret Long
Margaret L. Gray passed away October 3, 2022, at the age of 83. She was a devoted wife and longtime caregiver to her husband John Gray. Jr. She was also a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and neighbor, and a nurturing friend to any stray dog or cat fortunate enough to find its way to her home.
NRVNews
Lee, Harless
Harless “H.D.” Lee, 87, of Check, Passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Audrey Lee, and brother-in-law, Wayne Thomas. H.D. is survived by his sister, Judy L. Thomas; two nieces, Robin Chewing (Tom) of Roanoke, Christy Vest (Kevin) of Copper hill; great niece, Keshia Heslep (Ethan); two great nephews, Dylan Vest, Nick Vest. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday October 11, 2022, at 2PM at Cole cemetery with pastor Darren Landon officiating.
NRVNews
McCoy, Betty Thompson
Betty Elois McCoy, 79, of Floyd, Passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022. She was a member of Mount Union Church of the Brethren. She was a caregiver for many years assisting people all over the area. Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Wayne Conner; son,...
NRVNews
Clark, Katherine Kirkner
Katherine Kirkner Clark, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4 in Alpharetta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents Kendell and Dorothy Kirkner; her husband Shelburn Clark; a son Ricky Clark; and a sister Janet Rodgers. She is survived by a son Kendell and his wife...
NRVNews
Orange, Mattie Linkous
Mattie Josephine Linkous Orange, 88 of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Vicker on March 12, 1934 to the late Clinton E. and Nellie May Wheeling Linkous. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie E. Orange; brothers, Harry, Odell, Leon, H.B., and Allen Linkous; and sister, Dolly Whitlock.
NRVNews
Hamblin, William Kainen
William “Kainen” Hamblin, 26, of Radford, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born April 30, 1996. Survivors include his daughter, Kyla Hamblin; son, Christopher Hamblin; mother, Mary June Fulcher; father, William “Blake” Hamblin; sister, Alex Hamblin; aunts, Angie Gravely, and April Fulcher; cousins, Sean Nelson, Alyssa Dowdy, and Derek Crosier; and many other relatives, and friends.
NRVNews
Warden, Janie Cook
Janie Cook Warden, age 95 of Draper, (Delton Community) passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Born September 23, 1927 in Kenbridge, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Dewitt Cook & Magdalene Pace Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Alvin Warden and two children: Patricia Phibbs and infant, Shirley Jean Warden.
NRVNews
Witt, Loretta Finn
Loretta Gay Finn Witt, age 55 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Born September 5, 1967 in Pulaski she was the daughter of Virginia Mae Finn Edwards and the late Rome Garland Finn, SR. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Faye Finn Simpkins, best friend, Sandra Webb, nephew, Timothy Finn and niece Abby Cole.
NRVNews
Hancock, Samuel Wayne
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Samuel Wayne Hancock, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Sam was born in Floyd County to Reginald & Sylvia Hancock on September 26, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Hancock; and sister, Joyce Duncan.
NRVNews
James, Brenda Phillips
Brenda Lee Phillips James, age 62 of Hiwassee passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born October 19, 1959 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the Juanita Alice Tabor Phillips Mullins and the late Garnett Lee Phillips. Brenda is survived by her. Husband – Joe David James...
NRVNews
ACCE Bass Fishing Tournament Fundraiser
New River Community College Educational Foundation is hosting the 2022 Big ACCE Bass Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15 to support Access to Community College Education (ACCE) at NRCC for Pulaski County students. The fishing tournament will be held at Claytor Lake State Park with launch at 7:30 a.m. or first...
NRVNews
10/28: Ryan Perry live at Sinkland Farms
Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival for Ryan Perry playing Country Rock and Southern Rock! Gates open at 6pm. Enjoy drinks on the terrace with Food Trucks – Lazy Bulldog, Fat Bean Farm and Food Co, Dessert Bar, The Bet Box VA, Daddy Q’s BBQ & Country Cuisine, and Hot and Fresh Grill.
NRVNews
10/8: Rockin’ Main Street in Christiansburg
This Saturday, the Town of Christiansburg is hosting Rockin’ Main Street, a fun-for-all event with live music from Merty & The Monumentals starting at 5 p.m. While SWVA favorite Miller Holler is making moves in Nashville, they’ll be back in Christiansburg for the night to rock the stage at 7 p.m. You’ll also find beer, wine, and food trucks at the event.
NRVNews
10/8: Zak Saltz Band live at Sinkland Farms
Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival for the Zak Saltz Band (“ZSB”)! Gates open at 6pm. Enjoy drinks on the terrace with Food Trucks – Empanada Nirvana, Grandpa Ike’s Mini Donuts, Sam’s HotDog Stand, Aloha Eddie, Lazy Bulldog, The Cotton Candy Lab, The Tailgate, The Beet Box, and Double H Concessions.
NRVNews
10/8: Super Hero Day Costume Contest
SUPER HERO Day Costume Contest at Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival Saturday, October 8. Meet at the Ice Cream Shoppe at 2pm and show us those super powers!. Judges will be picking their top three costumes. Winners get a prize pack from Blacksburg Boxing. Details at our website.
