Missouri State

Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close

By Rudi Keller, Missouri Independent
mycouriertribune.com
 2 days ago
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri legislators approve $40 million agriculture bill

(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday received the second and final bill he requested when calling a special legislative session in August. House Bill 3, providing $40 million in agriculture tax credits, passed 26-3 on Tuesday in the Senate. Last week, the House approved Senate Bill 3, giving approximately $1 billion back to taxpayers. It reduced the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%, possibly reaching 4.5% if tax revenues increase.
mycouriertribune.com

The Bottom Line: Will a tax cut boost Missouri's economy?

Taxing question: Missouri's Legislature is considering a reduction in the state's income tax rate. David Nicklaus thinks the cut will help the state's economy, but Jim Gallagher argues that Missouri should first spend money to shore up basic public services.
Local
Missouri Government
State
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri agriculture groups renew criticism of Grain Belt Express over new extension

A years-long fight over the Grain Belt Express high-voltage transmission line appeared to end earlier this year when lawmakers signed off on compromise legislation requiring future transmission lines to bring more benefit to Missouri. It also required electrical transmission line developers to pay farmers more for easements to build future...
mycouriertribune.com

33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow

(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
