Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

KITV.com
Hawaii Dept. of Health looking for an antimicrobial resistance microbiologist to fight COVID and emerging diseases
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The State Department of Health is actively looking to hire an Antimicrobial Resistance Microbiologist to help with the fight against COVID-19 as well as other emerging diseases. The selected scientist will be a part of the “Strengthening Healthcare Acquired Infections/Antimicrobial Resistance Program” (SHARP).
KITV.com
Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect involved in car burglary, armed robbery at Kona-area beach parks
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are searching for a man who they say stole from a vehicle and robbed a tourist at gunpoint in two separate incidents at beach parks in the Kona District on Wednesday. The first alleged incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Kiholo Bay....
KITV.com
Hawaii DOH gives conditional approval for first phase of Red Hill defueling plan
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has given conditional approval for phase one of the US Navy’s plan to begin defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility. Phase one, the so-called unpacking plan, consists of removing existing fuel from the three pipelines at the Red...
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins over $22,000 on penny slot in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) – Another Hawaii resident is coming home from the “Ninth Island” with a boatload of cash!. A Hawaii resident won more than $22,000 on a penny slot machine at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel in Las Vegas this week.
KITV.com
Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers
HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
KITV.com
Oahu retailers remain resilient despite market turmoil
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the surge in inflation and supply chain issues, retailers across Oahu are cautiously looking to expand as the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on businesses begin to wane. Real estate firm Colliers International Hawaii released its third quarter retail market report Friday.
