cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
AOL Corp
FSOC: Unregulated crypto could pose threat to financial system
The Financial Stability Oversight Council warned that cryptocurrencies could pose risks to the financial system if their overall scale or link with traditional banking grows without regulation and oversight. “The rapid growth of digital asset activities, including stablecoins and lending and borrowing on digital assets trading platforms, is an important...
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Firm NYDIG Raises Over $719,000,000 From Dozens of Institutional Investors Despite Crypto Winter
The Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG says it raised nearly $720 million for its profitable company, despite the bear market. According to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange (SEC), NYDIG raised $719,990,866 in funds from 59 different unnamed investors for its registered Institutional Bitcoin Fund. The...
Uphold Announces Free Bitcoin Trading For Users
Digital asset platform Uphold announced on Thursday the introduction of free Bitcoin BTC/USD trading for its customers, a move aimed at “onboarding” as many people as possible into the digital asset platform. Uphold customers will now be able to buy and sell Bitcoin free of charge using national...
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
coingeek.com
Fiji financial regulators warn of new digital asset fraud involving exchange dealers
The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has warned residents of the small island nation of an ongoing digital asset scam in the country, reported Fiji Times. The financial watchdog pointed out in a public notice that the scheme’s perpetrators relied heavily on social media to rope new victims for the scam.
dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Dangerous Implications Of Central Bank Digital Currencies
Natalie Smolenski is a senior advisor at the Bitcoin Policy Institute and executive director of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, and Dan Held is a Bitcoin educator and marketing advisor at Trust Machines. This article is an excerpt from the Bitcoin Policy Institute whitepaper “Why the U.S. Should Reject Central Bank...
dailyhodl.com
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
morningbrew.com
‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth
It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
u.today
Fidelity's Timmer Makes Surprising Market Prediction That Might Impact Cryptocurrencies
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing reasons for a profitable DeFi industry despite the ongoing crypto winter
The ongoing crytpo winter has led to investors bearing severe losses in the industry. However, the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is showing positive returns for investors. Furthermore, the returns also managed to show how mature the DeFi market is becoming. According to a fresh analysis created by Bolide Finance on...
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds
The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022
While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
ambcrypto.com
What MakerDAO’s ‘Endgame Plan’ means for Curve’s liquidity pools
When MakerDAO’s [MKR] co-founder introduced the Endgame Plan for the protocol, community members were hopeful of a change in decision making and governance mechanisms. It has been more than a month now, and a new report by Crypto Risk Assessments pointed out the repercussions that this plan may present. This further included the threat this may have to Curve Finance [CRV].
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: Tracing SHIB’s ability to rebound from its newly found support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a bearish pattern on the daily chart. The meme-token’s funding rate on FTX turned positive over the last two days. The token saw a slight...
decrypt.co
Stablecoins Add 'Novel Vulnerabilities' to Crypto, Financial Stability: NY Fed
Greater interoperability among stablecoins could mitigate financial stability risks, a new paper by the Bank of New York argues. The rapid growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is fraught with several challenges, including run risks among major stablecoins, according to a new report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
