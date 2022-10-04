ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.

On November 12, 2021 around 12:42 a.m., 24-year-old Dominic Michael Grassetti of Feeding Hills was traveling on I-91 Northbound in Enfield when he struck the back of another vehicle driven by 60-year-old Fernando Lebron of Chicopee. Lebron died from his injuries in the car accident.

Chicopee man killed in two-car crash on I-91 in Enfield

State Police say Grassetti admitted to drinking one beverage containing alcohol before the crash. His eyes were reportedly glassy and smelled of alcohol during the investigation. Grassetti reported no injuries and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and charged with DUI.

State Police searched his vehicle and found 5 empty 50ml vodka bottles, one empty alcoholic beverage can and a plastic container of pills that Grassetti claimed to be Adderall. A later investigation also revealed the Grassetti was allegedly going approximately 109 to 118 miles per hour on the highway.

In February, an autopsy report for Lebron revealed he died from blunt force trauma of the head, neck and torso.

An arrest warrant was later issued on September 20 for his arrest for second degree manslaughter. Grassetti turned himself in and appeared in court Monday. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

