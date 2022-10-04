ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

‘A dangerous duo;’ Ashton Cozart, Jurrion Dickey look to future as teammates

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBAcs_0iM9X9ig00

One of the biggest reasons Oregon Duck fans have enjoyed the start of the 2022 season so much is it brought the return of a deep passing game to Eugene and uncovered one of the best wide receivers the Ducks have seen in quite some time: Troy Franklin.

So fans should be encouraged to know that in the 2023 recruiting class, a pair of potentially great receivers is getting ready to call Oregon home as well.

Five-star WR Jurrion Dickey and four-star WR Ashton Cozart were in Eugene to watch the Stanford game during unofficial visits. They witnessed a blowout while also getting in contact with a number of the other commits in Oregon’s 2023 class. With Dickey ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 WR in 2023 (No. 14 player overall) and Cozart ranked the No. 17 WR (No. 152 player overall), it’s clear an incredibly talented duo of pass-catchers is set to take over in Eugene.

After the weekend visit, I had a chance to talk to both Dickey and Cozart about how things went. Here is some of what they had to say:

Ashton Cozart on being back in Eugene...

Cozart: "Things went really well. It's just a family there to be honest, and being there feels right. I have lots of friends there and people I played with when I grew up on the West Coast."

Jurrion Dickey on returning to Oregon...

Dickey: "The visit overall was just fun. It's always good going up to Oregon."

Ashton Cozart on connecting with the 2023 class...

Cozart: "Being in Eugene with all of the commits and future commits is cool. Good to finally interact instead of just on the phone. I think the bond in the '23 class is strong."

Jurrion Dickey on the family at Oregon...

Dickey: "The feeling was a feeling I've never felt before with a new set of teammates. The visit overall was just fun."

Ashton Cozart on the relationship with Jurrion Dickey...

Cozart: "Jurrion is my guy! We've talked a lot before the visit, but when we met we kicked it off instantly. It felt like I've known him for a long time."

Jurrion Dickey on the future with Ashton Cozart as a teammate...

Dickey: "Me and Cozart hit it off like we've been knowing each other for years! Got me excited to see what we both could do and project for Oregon as incoming freshmen."

Ashton Cozart on the future alongside Jurrion Dickey

Cozart: "We both have the same goals and want to get to the league and keep our heads down and grind. We are going to be a dangerous duo." [listicle id=30788]

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishduck.com

Coach Dillingham and Oregon’s New Counter Tunnel Screen

Through the first five games of the season, the Counter has arisen as a favorite of Coach Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon offense. The Ducks are averaging 229 yards on the ground and are the No. 10 rushing offense in the nation. Part of their formula to success has been their ability to efficiently execute a number of different Counter runs.
EUGENE, OR
College Football News

Oregon vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Oregon (4-1), Arizona (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
TUCSON, AZ
Tri-City Herald

Oregon’s Defense Faces Latest Test in Explosive Arizona Offense

If Oregon's defense wanted tests to prove itself after getting embarrassed by Georgia, it certainly got them. From BYU to Washington State and Stanford, to this upcoming week against Arizona, this schedule is throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the Ducks. While Oregon's run defense has been proving to...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Justin Flowe reps with second-team defense

Inside linebacker Justin Flowe was with the second-team defense during an early period of practice Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Flowe, who missed last week’s game against Stanford, has been a full participant during the opening periods of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for the No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) as they prepare to take on Arizona.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Head Coaches: If You Leave, Your New Team Will Fire You

From a couple of bleacher bums, here’s a revelation that every Oregon head coach should consider: if you jump ship for a new head coaching position, you won’t last three years there. You can look it up. Going back through 128 years of Oregon football, not one Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Oregon Duck#Wr Jurrion Dickey#Stanford
nomadlawyer.org

Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend

(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT

Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
GLIDE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Caregiver Shortage; Cyclist Killed; Goin’ With The Flo

It is a problem that all communities are dealing with, and with Florence retirement numbers increasing it is a concern for those working with the elderly. With the election a little over a month away, some say caregiving and long-term care are issues too big for candidates in Oregon to ignore. There are about 460-thousand family caregivers in the state providing five-point-seven billion dollars of unpaid care, according to a 2017 estimate. Yvonne Smith is a faculty member at Clackamas Community College and says some people may not even realize they are caregivers.
FLORENCE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Opponents file lawsuit against large chicken operation in Linn County

A farmer and three nonprofits representing small farmers and environmentalists took their opposition to a large chicken facility in Scio to Linn County Circuit Court this week. Their petition, which accuses the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality of ignoring potential pollution, seeks judicial review of a state wastewater permit […] The post Opponents file lawsuit against large chicken operation in Linn County appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Francke brothers move to fight appeal of Gable ruling

Kevin and Patrick Francke request a meeting with the Oregon Department of Justice as requested by state victims rights laws. The brothers of homicide victim Michael Francke have formally asked to meet with Oregon Department of Justice officials before they decide whether to appeal last's federal court ruling that previously convicted murderer Frank Gable is in fact innocent. Kevin and Patrick Francke have long believe Gable is innocent and unsuccessfully asked to meet with justice department and Marion County prosecutors to discuss the case as required by Oregon victims rights laws in the past. Their lawyer sent Oregon Attorney General...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Cottage Grove residents talk magic mushrooms as councilors put decision in their hands

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Some city councilors are putting the future of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as hallucinogenic or magic mushrooms, in their community's hands. Measure 20-332 poses a question: should the city of Cottage Grove prohibit psilocybin-related businesses within the city? Approval of this measure would prohibit the business of psilocybin within city limits.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy