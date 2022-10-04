‘A dangerous duo;’ Ashton Cozart, Jurrion Dickey look to future as teammates

One of the biggest reasons Oregon Duck fans have enjoyed the start of the 2022 season so much is it brought the return of a deep passing game to Eugene and uncovered one of the best wide receivers the Ducks have seen in quite some time: Troy Franklin.

So fans should be encouraged to know that in the 2023 recruiting class, a pair of potentially great receivers is getting ready to call Oregon home as well.

Five-star WR Jurrion Dickey and four-star WR Ashton Cozart were in Eugene to watch the Stanford game during unofficial visits. They witnessed a blowout while also getting in contact with a number of the other commits in Oregon’s 2023 class. With Dickey ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 WR in 2023 (No. 14 player overall) and Cozart ranked the No. 17 WR (No. 152 player overall), it’s clear an incredibly talented duo of pass-catchers is set to take over in Eugene.

After the weekend visit, I had a chance to talk to both Dickey and Cozart about how things went. Here is some of what they had to say:

Ashton Cozart on being back in Eugene...

Cozart: "Things went really well. It's just a family there to be honest, and being there feels right. I have lots of friends there and people I played with when I grew up on the West Coast."

Jurrion Dickey on returning to Oregon...

Dickey: "The visit overall was just fun. It's always good going up to Oregon."

Ashton Cozart on connecting with the 2023 class...

Cozart: "Being in Eugene with all of the commits and future commits is cool. Good to finally interact instead of just on the phone. I think the bond in the '23 class is strong."

Jurrion Dickey on the family at Oregon...

Dickey: "The feeling was a feeling I've never felt before with a new set of teammates. The visit overall was just fun."

Ashton Cozart on the relationship with Jurrion Dickey...

Cozart: "Jurrion is my guy! We've talked a lot before the visit, but when we met we kicked it off instantly. It felt like I've known him for a long time."

Jurrion Dickey on the future with Ashton Cozart as a teammate...

Dickey: "Me and Cozart hit it off like we've been knowing each other for years! Got me excited to see what we both could do and project for Oregon as incoming freshmen."

Ashton Cozart on the future alongside Jurrion Dickey

Cozart: "We both have the same goals and want to get to the league and keep our heads down and grind. We are going to be a dangerous duo." [listicle id=30788]

