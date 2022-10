DR JEFF FOSTER is The Sun on Sunday’s new resident doctor and is here to help YOU. Dr Jeff, 43, splits his time between working as a GP in Leamington Spa, Warks, and running his clinic, H3 Health, which is the first of its kind in the UK to look at hormonal issues for both men and women. See h3health.co.uk.

HEALTH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO