(BPT) - October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and it’s the perfect time to shine a spotlight on some amazing shelter dogs, who have gone through amazing transformations. The sad truth is fewer than half of dogs entering shelters are getting the grooming they need due to a lack of resources. The effects of neglect, or a life on the street, can often overshadow these sweet dogs and far too often they are overlooked by adoptive families. That’s why pet industry leader Wahl and Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, have partnered again for the 11th annual Dirty Dogs Contest (dirtydogscontest.com). Wahl donated grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide, and they in turn shared amazing Before and After grooming photos — including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2022. Vote for your favorite pup and help the organization affiliated with the dog win $10,000.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO