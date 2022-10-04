Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
10-8-22 mercury marine-environmental award
Fond du Lac based Mercury Marine, has received a Business Friend of the Environment Award from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s chamber of commerce and manufacturers association. During a ceremony at its headquarters in Madison, WMC named Mercury the award winner in the Sustainability – Large Business category. WMC has presented its Business Friend of the Environment awards to Wisconsin businesses annually for the past 32 years. Eight other Wisconsin businesses joined Mercury in receiving honors this year. In promoting the award, WMC cited a goal “to demonstrate to state policymakers, businesses and the public that sound environmental practices are good for Wisconsin and its business environment.”
radioplusinfo.com
10-5-22 world dairy expo
The Dairy State is home to the World Dairy Expo this week. The event started Sunday and runs through Friday. Fond du Lac County Dairy and Livestock extension agent Tina Kohlman says for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, international visitors are returning to the event in Madison. The 55th annual event is attracting up to 15,000 guests per day and features exhibitors from across the state including Fond du lac and Dodge counties.
radioplusinfo.com
10-8-22 nobody injured in waupun residential fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that significantly damaged a Waupun home over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the Craig and Julie Bronkhorst home on Longview Road Saturday morning to find smoke and flames visible and extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it extended into other parts of the home. Everyone was out of the house when the fire department arrived however a pet cat was still missing. The fire investigation is ongoing but investigators say the fire appears to have originated in the area of a brick pizza oven on the first floor. Firefighters from 13 area departments assisted at the scene.
