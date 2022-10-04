New Tanglewood High-Rise Turns Its Luxury Sales Center Into Party World — 1661 Tanglewood Draws Heavy Hitters

Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Inside The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s Dramatic Makeover — A Storied Bayou City Retreat Takes a New Step
The designers of The Houstonian's improved Trellis Spa focused on bringing new bathing therapies out-of-doors in the new hot and cold soaking pools. (Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa) Set upon 27 lush acres in a bucolic setting that feels far removed from the madding crowds of the...
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $4M Woodlands property checks so many boxes, from that stunning pool you always wanted to an enviable wine cellar
HOUSTON – A Woodlands home on the market for $4,295,000 has a number of attractive features that caught our eye, from its array of gardens to its fountains and impressive pool. For the kids and adults, there are game rooms, a home theater and a home gym, not to...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
hellowoodlands.com
Modern Italian Concept North Italia Opens Doors in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, has officially opened its new Woodlands location at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
hellowoodlands.com
Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
mocomotive.com
Shea Homes acquires land for master-planned community in Montgomery County
Shea Homes has closed on a 300-acre property in Montgomery County for its newest master-planned community, Woodhavyn. Located along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, Woodhavyn will contain approximately 700 home sites. While pricing has not yet been announced, Woodhavyn homes are expected to hit the market by late 2023. “Just west of The…
Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
Favorite Houston watering hole opens 'longest bar in Texas' in bustling Woodlands locale
One of Houston's most popular patio bars has opened its third location in The Woodlands and features the 'longest bar in Texas.'
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Fort Bend Star
Teriyaki Kitchen is Sugar Land restaurant trapped between two worlds
Something about the interior of Teriyaki Kitchen didn’t quite match my expectations for the place, or the actual experience when I walked into the Sugar Land restaurant last week. Situated in a strip center, the interior of the restaurant looked like something you might find at a trendy joint...
Houston's Asiatown made its great westward migration in the '90s
Amidst development, a once-thriving Asian immigrant enclave packed up and headed to Bellaire Boulevard.
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
Median price of homes sold in Tomball, Magnolia see double-digit percent increase year over year in August
The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. (Courtesy Pexels) The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. However, the median price in Pinehurst ZIP code 77362 fell 15.35% year over year.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 7TH:. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with old ones at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center every Friday. **********************. SATURDAY EVENTS - OCT 8TH:. * 2nd Saturday At The Depot. Enjoy...
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
