Houston, TX

New Tanglewood High-Rise Turns Its Luxury Sales Center Into Party World — 1661 Tanglewood Draws Heavy Hitters

By Shelby Hodge
 3 days ago
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
Connecticut State
hellowoodlands.com

Modern Italian Concept North Italia Opens Doors in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, has officially opened its new Woodlands location at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Associated Press

Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Teriyaki Kitchen is Sugar Land restaurant trapped between two worlds

Something about the interior of Teriyaki Kitchen didn’t quite match my expectations for the place, or the actual experience when I walked into the Sugar Land restaurant last week. Situated in a strip center, the interior of the restaurant looked like something you might find at a trendy joint...
SUGAR LAND, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City

Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 7TH:. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with old ones at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center every Friday. **********************. SATURDAY EVENTS - OCT 8TH:. * 2nd Saturday At The Depot. Enjoy...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE

