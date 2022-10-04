LAUSD teachers provide first line of mental health defense for students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
LA Parents Sound Off After Cyberattack Leaves Students Vulnerable
For Christie Pesicka, the Los Angeles Unified School District cyberattack hits home. During “The Interview” hack in 2014, Pesicka was one of thousands of Sony Pictures employees that had their private information exposed in the midst of aggressive attacks by a North Korean hacker group. Now, as a mom, Pesicka worries about protecting her son […]
laschoolreport.com
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
securityboulevard.com
FAIL: Los Angeles School District Loses 500GB of PII
LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho (pictured) refused to pay the ransom, calling it “absurd” and “insulting.” That’s all very alpha-male of him, but now the kids’ personal data are all over the dark web. I grade that with a big, fat F. The self-styled...
2urbangirls.com
County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLA.com
Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story
Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
Daily Trojan
Coronavirus cases fall, new variants emerge
The week of Sept. 25 saw 91 reported coronavirus cases among USC students, faculty and staff — marking the first time this semester that the weekly positive cases dropped below 100. The number is a 19.4% decrease from the 113 cases reported the previous week. “We were over 500...
kcrw.com
Girls’ flag football: Will it be official in all CA high schools?
LAUSD has no tackle football program for girls, but a few have flag football. It’s actually the fastest-growing version of the sport around the world, according to Paula Hart Rodas, who coached flag football at Lawndale High School and is the president-elect of the southern section executive committee of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
IN THIS ARTICLE
scvnews.com
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
Holzmann: Orange County’s Spiraling Unnatural Death Crisis
It is now Fall and it looks like a cold, cruel winter ahead for the most vulnerable in Orange County. The Sheriff’s Department recently released its Coroner’s Report for 2021 and the numbers are terrifying. Overdose deaths spiked from 487 in 2020 to 937 in 2021, an almost...
LA County reports 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals crept back above 500 Tuesday, while the county reported the virus-related death of another juvenile. Details about the fatality were not released, with the county Department of Public Health saying only that the person was a child under age 18. It marked the 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile in the county since the pandemic began.
kcrw.com
Southern California says farewell to James’ Beach, iconic LGBTQ space
James’ Beach, a Venice restaurant known as much for the queer community it fostered, shut down last month after 26 years. The closure comes as the pandemic forced bars and restaurants across Southern California to shutter, or crowdfund to stay afloat. But Eater LA writer Mona Holmes says James’ Beach wasn’t a pandemic casualty. The restaurant’s owners, couple James Evans and Daniel Samakow, were just ready to move on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcrw.com
Prison to kitchen: Inglewood restaurant offers formerly incarcerated new path
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,133 New Cases in County, 12 Deaths Includes Child
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,133 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,709, county case totals to 3,459,997 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,983, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
2urbangirls.com
Half a Mayor for Half the City
One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
2urbangirls.com
Black worker settles suit alleging White boss terrorized him on the job
LOS ANGELES – A Black former termite inspector at a Lancaster company has settled a lawsuit he filed against his ex-employer in which he alleged his white boss “terrorized” him on the job because of his race and threatened she would kill him without anyone ever knowing how it happened.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
foxla.com
LAC+USC Medical Center seeking public's help identifying patient
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize him?. LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help identifying a patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 27. The man is between 60 and 65-years-old, 5'6" tall, 119 lbs., with a thin build and medium stature. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.
yovenice.com
Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment
Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents. A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the public on the crowdfunding site Go Fund Me to raise money to pay for legal fees they are incurring during their legal battle with the City of Los Angeles as reported by ABC7.com. The Westchester Playa Community Coalition has hired lawyer John Murdock to squash City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s plans for safe parking for the unhoused living in their vehicles in the City of Westchester.
NBC Los Angeles
Compton Opens New Vegetable and Fruit ‘People's Garden' With Special Ceremony
It took a partnership between non-profits and the USDA to make the vegetable and fruit garden in a city where healthy food options have often been limited. Wednesday afternoon NBC4 spoke with the woman who pulled it all together. From rich soil that was carefully irrigated, fertilized, and planted the...
Comments / 1