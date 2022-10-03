ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Detroit News

Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth

East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: Detroit native Anna Sui pairs with Ruggable

Detroit native and designer Anna Sui recently introduced 16 whimsical chenille rugs and four edgy doormats as part of a collaboration with Ruggable launched this month. “The collection truly brings the runway to your home, incorporating exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs and patterns that Anna is renowned for,” according to a Ruggable spokesperson. “Despite the elevated nature of the collection, the mix doesn’t compromise on functionality for your everyday life. Each item is machine-washable, durable and low maintenance.” Ruggable is known for its line of washable rugs. Inspiration for the Sui collection came from the designer’s archived collections and current loves, including florals and stained glass. Visit ruggable.com.
Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
Detroit News

Detroit, for years, used election vendor accused of poll worker data breach in LA

Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey says her office has decided to stop using a Michigan-based election software vendor that's facing a high-profile data breach allegation involving poll worker information. On Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the arrest of Eugene Yu, founder and CEO of Okemos-based Konnech Corporation....
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Detroit News

LeDuff: Home is where politics put you

Your home is your castle the old adage goes. That is, unless, you're running for high office in Michigan this election season. If you are seeking a big chair of political power here in the mother of all swing states, then your declared domicile may be little more than a rent-by-the-hour bathhouse where you place a lamp in the window to convince your constituents you're actually around.
Detroit News

Family of man fatally shot by Detroit police 'firing squad' plans lawsuit

Detroit — As Detroit Police and Michigan State Police investigate Sunday's fatal shooting of 22-year-old Porter Burks by five officers who fired 38 bullets in three seconds, an attorney representing the mentally ill man's family said Thursday he's preparing a lawsuit against what he called a "firing squad." During...
Detroit News

Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes

Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
Detroit News

Bernia named Walled Lake Schools new superintendent

The Walled Lake Consolidated School District, one of largest districts in Oakland County, has named John Bernia, the former chief academic officer of Warren Consolidated Schools, as its new superintendent. Walled Lake's Board of Education formally approved the appointment and contract of Bernia on Thursday. He begins his tenure Oct....
Detroit News

Detroit's The Charlotte sees $3 million renovation into affordable apartments

Detroit — City leaders celebrated the first affordable housing project completed through the Detroit Housing for Future Fund on Wednesday, turning an abandoned building into affordable apartments near the city's historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. Mayor Mike Duggan and council president Mary Sheffield joined Detroit Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC) and...
