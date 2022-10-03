Detroit native and designer Anna Sui recently introduced 16 whimsical chenille rugs and four edgy doormats as part of a collaboration with Ruggable launched this month. “The collection truly brings the runway to your home, incorporating exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs and patterns that Anna is renowned for,” according to a Ruggable spokesperson. “Despite the elevated nature of the collection, the mix doesn’t compromise on functionality for your everyday life. Each item is machine-washable, durable and low maintenance.” Ruggable is known for its line of washable rugs. Inspiration for the Sui collection came from the designer’s archived collections and current loves, including florals and stained glass. Visit ruggable.com.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO