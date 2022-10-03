Read full article on original website
'We move as Blake moves': Corum becoming a cornerstone for Michigan running game
Ann Arbor — Michigan running back Blake Corum leads the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns and has accounted for a third of Michigan’s 27 explosive plays of 20 yards or more this season. He ranks fourth nationally in rushing yards and is 12th in yards per carry. Not...
No. 3 Ohio State football insists it has its 'hands full' with reeling Michigan State
East Lansing — When Ohio State coach Ryan Day met with the media early this week, he made it clear the Buckeyes weren’t looking at Michigan State as a team that has lost three in a row. “It’s hard to win up there,” Day said. “We expect a...
Wojo's Pigskin Picks: Buckeyes won't punt away chances to hammer Spartans
The last time we saw Michigan State and Ohio State on the same field, they were slugging it out to an epic standstill, 7-7 for an entire half. OK, it was the second half last November and it came after the Buckeyes built a slender 49-0 lead. But that’s some...
Trieu: 'Amazing' visit puts Michigan football in good spot for Georgia target Nathan Efobi
Michigan hosted Cumming (Georgia) South Forsyth offensive lineman Nathan Efobi for an unofficial visit at the end of September and now the Wolverines are emerging as the team to beat. Efobi called the visit “amazing” and his says his mother, who accompanied him to Ann Arbor “loved it.”...
Inspired by late grandmother, Eyabi Okie driven to change his narrative at Michigan
Ann Arbor — Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie wouldn’t be here — finally looking at college and his football career with clarity, understanding that highly publicized dismissals from two programs might stick on his resume but don't have to define him — had it not been for an epiphany.
Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth
East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
Welcome Mat: Detroit native Anna Sui pairs with Ruggable
Detroit native and designer Anna Sui recently introduced 16 whimsical chenille rugs and four edgy doormats as part of a collaboration with Ruggable launched this month. “The collection truly brings the runway to your home, incorporating exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs and patterns that Anna is renowned for,” according to a Ruggable spokesperson. “Despite the elevated nature of the collection, the mix doesn’t compromise on functionality for your everyday life. Each item is machine-washable, durable and low maintenance.” Ruggable is known for its line of washable rugs. Inspiration for the Sui collection came from the designer’s archived collections and current loves, including florals and stained glass. Visit ruggable.com.
Bragg: Peer into the past of Detroit's United Artists Theatre before it's gone
Detroit — The United Artists Theatre was already in ruins in the late 1970s, when engineers from London Records toured several auditoriums in Detroit, scouting for the best acoustics in the city. They tried the Ford Auditorium and old Orchestra Hall. They tried another abandoned movie theater that was...
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
Detroit, for years, used election vendor accused of poll worker data breach in LA
Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey says her office has decided to stop using a Michigan-based election software vendor that's facing a high-profile data breach allegation involving poll worker information. On Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the arrest of Eugene Yu, founder and CEO of Okemos-based Konnech Corporation....
Michigan prosecutors reviewing cases after lab scientist fired over mishandled documents
Northville — Prosecutors across southeast Michigan are reviewing cases for possibly tainted fingerprint evidence after recently learning that a Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory forensic scientist was fired 10 months ago by the agency for mishandling documents and then lying about it. The development could potentially result in anything...
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
LeDuff: Home is where politics put you
Your home is your castle the old adage goes. That is, unless, you're running for high office in Michigan this election season. If you are seeking a big chair of political power here in the mother of all swing states, then your declared domicile may be little more than a rent-by-the-hour bathhouse where you place a lamp in the window to convince your constituents you're actually around.
Detroit News
Dearborn — Gabi Silver had just taken her dog to the veterinarian's office Thursday when her phone lit up with a number she didn't recognize. "It was a Dearborn cop," the Detroit attorney said. "He told me there was a barricaded gunman in a hotel and he wanted to talk to me."
Family of man fatally shot by Detroit police 'firing squad' plans lawsuit
Detroit — As Detroit Police and Michigan State Police investigate Sunday's fatal shooting of 22-year-old Porter Burks by five officers who fired 38 bullets in three seconds, an attorney representing the mentally ill man's family said Thursday he's preparing a lawsuit against what he called a "firing squad." During...
Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes
Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
Jackson County candidate drops House bid after threat investigations surface
A Democratic candidate for a key state House seat said he is abandoning his campaign after reports surfaced Tuesday that he'd been investigated for threats he made toward schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that he'd "made poor decisions and got into a fair amount of...
New affordable housing, health care center opens for LGBTQ+ youth in Detroit
Calling it a "beacon" for LGBTQ+ at-risk youth who may not have a safe place to live or get health care, Detroit officials on Friday officially cut the ribbon on the city's newest mixed-use affordable housing development which will provide a "safe haven" for those who need it. The $16...
Bernia named Walled Lake Schools new superintendent
The Walled Lake Consolidated School District, one of largest districts in Oakland County, has named John Bernia, the former chief academic officer of Warren Consolidated Schools, as its new superintendent. Walled Lake's Board of Education formally approved the appointment and contract of Bernia on Thursday. He begins his tenure Oct....
Detroit's The Charlotte sees $3 million renovation into affordable apartments
Detroit — City leaders celebrated the first affordable housing project completed through the Detroit Housing for Future Fund on Wednesday, turning an abandoned building into affordable apartments near the city's historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. Mayor Mike Duggan and council president Mary Sheffield joined Detroit Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC) and...
