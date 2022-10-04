Since its establishment in the early 1980s, American Spoon has hung its hat on homemade brunch and breakfast bits, from Blueberry Coffee Cake to fruit conserves. (Try the Spiced Pear and thank us later.) Craft cocktail blends are a recent addition to their lineup, and the Paloma Mix is giving other daytime drinks a run for their money. Inspired by the iconic grapefruit at the breakfast table, this small-batch blend Paloma script (which is made 60 jars at a time) begins with vibrant grapefruit and lime juice. Steeped with fresh hibiscus flowers and finished with agave and a touch of smoked salt, this delightfully-pink concentrate gives “balanced breakfast” a whole new meaning. Spike it with your favorite tequila and a salted rim for a classic Paloma or top it with seltzer for a no-nonsense mocktail. Find it for $16.95 online at spoon.com and their four Up North locations, including the original store at 411 East Lake Street in Petoskey. (231) 347-1739.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO