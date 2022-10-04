Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta says he had to learn how to swim to play underwater king Namor
The upcoming movie will be Huerta's first appearance as royal mutant Namor. He told Entertainment Weekly that he was asked if he could swim.
Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Responds To The Idea Of Shuri Taking On The Mantle In Wakanda Forever
Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the idea of Shuri taking on the mantle of the titular hero.
The New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch It Here.
On November 11th we will show them who we are. Wakanda Forever.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters November 11. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Winston Duke Addresses T'Challa Recast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke addressed some fan desires to recast T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's death. As trailers for the Marvel film premiere, a lot of people are wondering what will happen to King T'Challa in the movie. Duke visited Jemele Hill's Unbothered to speak about the idea. He's not personally interested in the idea of a new T'Challa, but knows the possibility exists. Hill has said before in the past she's in favor of the move. Everyone who loved the first Black Panther has an opinion on the matter. For Wakanda Forever, nothing is going to change and it will be an emotional time in the theater as a measure of public grieving will begin anew. Boseman deserves to feel all the love that has been directed his way since the news broke, but will never get the chance. Check out his co-star's take down below.
IGN
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther 2’ director almost quit filmmaking altogether after Chadwick Boseman’s death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has revealed it was such a painful moment in his life following the death of Chadwick Boseman, he was unsure if he would continue making movies at all — let alone return to the franchise that takes place in the fantastical world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
New ‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer released, mysterious hero revealed
Marvel studios dropped the latest trailer for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther” early Monday morning. The over two-minute-long teaser shows the citizens of Wakanda mourning the death of King T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman. The opening scene shows Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, holding the famous Black Panther helmet as others are […]
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals First Full Look At New Black Panther Suit
The full-length trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here, and it’s even more action-packed and emotional than we expected. Marvel released the latest trailer of the Black Panther sequel on October 3, just a little over a month before the highly-anticipated film is released in theaters. The...
murphysmultiverse.com
Early Projections Predict ‘Wakanda Forever’ to Outgross ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Domestically
There’s still some time until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters later in November. Yet, that isn’t stopping form early projections from hitting the web. The sequel has some heavy weight upon its back, as it not only has to compensate for the loss of its main star Chadwick Boseman but also faced quite a few production troubles along the way. After a powerful first trailer though, it definitely seemed safe to say that Wakanda Forever will still leave its mark in theaters while paying tribute to the actor that made T’Challa a household name.
BET
Trailers Dropped!: Will Smith Is Back With His First Film Post-Oscars In ‘Emancipation’ & Who Will Be The New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Two big films are set to drop soon, and the trailers will have you craving more. First, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped its second official trailer for the highly anticipated film, adding more color to the story for fans. In the beginning, we see Angela Bassett dressed in all-white,...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Ironheart Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted today, and with it comes a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor, which differs from the MK1 design depicted in Funko Pop form back in July.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
Marvel fans all say the same thing after first trailer for Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever
MARVEL studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which includes the first full look at the MCU's new Black Panther costume - and fans cannot contain their excitement. Marvel fans went wild on social media just seconds after the new trailer was posted on the MCU's...
Ryan Coogler shares new details about Wakanda Forever’s Namor
Namor (Tenoch Huerta) will make his MCU debut in a few weeks in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel’s trailers made him look like the villain of Black Panther 2, and we do know that he’s another mutant we’ll see in Marvel’s rich universe. But Namor might not be the real Wakanda Forever villain. And he might not be identical to the character from the comics.
ComicBook
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne and Ryan Coogler Break Down Her Debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Coogler has his work cut out for him with the sequel to the first Black Panther movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The director had to make the tough decision to continue on with directing the franchise after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will introduce fans to a bunch of new characters like a new Black Panther, Namor, and even Ironheart. The latest trailer for the film gives us our first look at what the latter will look like fully suited up in her armor. Now the actress behind the armor, Dominique Thorne and Coogler, are speaking out about Ironheart. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, and director dished on Riri Williams debut.
