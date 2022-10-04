Gresham's Nicholas Restaurant getting new décor, cocktails

Downtown eatery temporarily closed for in-person dining to bring new furniture, lighting, Lebanese drinks

A downtown Gresham restaurant is getting a modernized facelift and an exciting new menu of Lebanese cocktails.

Nicholas Restaurant, 323 N. Main Ave., in the heart of Gresham, is temporarily closed for indoor dining to bring new décor, lighting and a bar that will serve an expanded drink list — arak, a traditional Middle Eastern spirit; Beirut South, with vodka and ginger juice; Nicholas Margarita, with lime and grapefruit; Nicholas Shandy, fruit juice and beer; and more.

"The restaurant will be updated, while keeping it in the character of downtown Gresham," said Owner Hilda Dibe. "It will be a local hub for great food and drinks, and will be more spacious inside."

The entire dining room is being reworked. There will be new tables and chairs, with more private booths; lanterns and drapes that will allow for more light; and a centerpiece bar where the cocktails will be served, similar to the Nicholas Restaurant on Southeast Madison.

The work began on Sept. 26 and is expected to be completed Wednesday, Oct. 19.

And for those with a hankering for some hummus or falafel, the restaurant is still serving its full menu via takeout. Learn more at nicholasrestaurant.com/gresham