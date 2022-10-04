Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Elmbrook Humane Society rescues 65 cats from hoarding situation, donations needed
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) says they've rescued a total of 65 cats and kittens from a hoarding situation that left the animals in "deplorable conditions." Now, they're asking for the public's assistance to help cover some extra expenses. Humane society staff responded to a...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Marley!
Marley is a 10-years-young hound dog mix at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. When you go on walks, expect that nose to hit the ground for sniffs!
CBS 58
Empty Bowls: Deer District event raising money for Milwaukee's largest food pantry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can have some soup while helping those in need this weekend, and maybe even take home some fun china along the way. Empty Bowls is happening at the beer garden in the Deer District this Sunday. It's put on by Milwaukee's largest food pantry, Friedens Food Pantries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cancer patient creates doctor coats for treatment team
MILWAUKEE - A Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin cancer patient is thanking his care team in an artistic way. Hospital lighting and white lab coats can become mundane, so patient Lawrence Murphy is brightening up the mood with what he calls "therapeutic giveback." "I iron the jacket, and then...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Berlin!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Berlin! He's a four-year-old sweetheart currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Berlin, Speed...
CBS 58
What fun and interesting activities are set to hit Milwaukee?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fall is in full swing in Milwaukee, but the cooler weather is not putting a damper on the amount of fun locals can expect to have. To take a look at some upcoming events and activities in the area, we were joined on Wednesday, Oct. 5 by Claire Koenig, Communications Director for VISIT Milwaukee.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
New adorable animals have arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo
The Milwaukee County Zoo population is growing with several new additions: a red panda cub, prairie dogs, and scimitar-horned oryx
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
wlip.com
Lack of Emergency Care Downtown Leads to More Rescue Squad Calls
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha first responders have already had to transfer people in need of emergency care from the urgent care clinic at Froedtert South. That comes after the Emergency Room on Sheridan Road downtown was closed on October 1st. Patients who show up at the clinic in need of...
Greenfield church collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian
You can drop off supplies in the parking lot of The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield, near Highway 100 and Layton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mia’s in Waukesha under new ownership
WAUKESHA — Mia’s, an American-style Italian restaurant in downtown Waukesha, is under new ownership following 17 years under previous owner Sandy Cianciolo. Robert (Beau) Blask, 27, officially sealed the deal on Sept. 26, taking full ownership of the well-known, historic restaurant at 800 Clinton St. The nine-month deal...
Elmbrook Humane Society asks for public's help after rescuing 65 cats
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) staff responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats from deplorable conditions at a residence in Brookfield.
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
wxerfm.com
The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 10/7/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Kohler Foundation Presents: Soweto Gospel Choir as they make a world tour stop at the Kohler Memorial Theater tonight (Friday) at 8! http://www.kohlerfoundation.org/distinguished-guest-series/kohler-foundation-presents/. The SCIO Farmer’s Market is...
I-Team: Cameras monitored by bridge operators missing important features
After a man fell to his death on the Kilbourn Ave. bridge in August, the I-Team started looking into bridge safety. We found there are features missing from the cameras on these bridges.
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating
MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
