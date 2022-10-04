ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cancer patient creates doctor coats for treatment team

MILWAUKEE - A Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin cancer patient is thanking his care team in an artistic way. Hospital lighting and white lab coats can become mundane, so patient Lawrence Murphy is brightening up the mood with what he calls "therapeutic giveback." "I iron the jacket, and then...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Saint Francis, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Berlin!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Berlin! He's a four-year-old sweetheart currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Berlin, Speed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

What fun and interesting activities are set to hit Milwaukee?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fall is in full swing in Milwaukee, but the cooler weather is not putting a damper on the amount of fun locals can expect to have. To take a look at some upcoming events and activities in the area, we were joined on Wednesday, Oct. 5 by Claire Koenig, Communications Director for VISIT Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WEST ALLIS, WI
wlip.com

Lack of Emergency Care Downtown Leads to More Rescue Squad Calls

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha first responders have already had to transfer people in need of emergency care from the urgent care clinic at Froedtert South. That comes after the Emergency Room on Sheridan Road downtown was closed on October 1st. Patients who show up at the clinic in need of...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mia’s in Waukesha under new ownership

WAUKESHA — Mia’s, an American-style Italian restaurant in downtown Waukesha, is under new ownership following 17 years under previous owner Sandy Cianciolo. Robert (Beau) Blask, 27, officially sealed the deal on Sept. 26, taking full ownership of the well-known, historic restaurant at 800 Clinton St. The nine-month deal...
WAUKESHA, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 10/7/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Kohler Foundation Presents: Soweto Gospel Choir as they make a world tour stop at the Kohler Memorial Theater tonight (Friday) at 8! http://www.kohlerfoundation.org/distinguished-guest-series/kohler-foundation-presents/. The SCIO Farmer’s Market is...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
MEQUON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

