Ozark, AL

wdhn.com

New information in the murder case of a Dothan businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County Assistant DA fired after ethics violation charges

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The District Attorney’s Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit has confirmed that Mark David Johnson has been fired after his indictment and booking into the Houston County Jail. “The District Attorney’s Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit announces the termination of employment for Mr....
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On Oct. 6, the Dothan Police Department were made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Shooting victim's family at Wal-Mart speaks out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads when her...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

The Full View: Dothan Double Murder

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO

ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
ARITON, AL
wdhn.com

Fort Rucker name change approved

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
FORT RUCKER, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in Enterprise Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to Enterprise Police Department, an argument started between Smith and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Pike County road now open

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Troy looks to pack Veterans Memorial hosting Southern Miss

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — This Saturday Troy returns home to the Vet after taking down Western Kentucky 34-27 on the road last weekend. Troy hosts Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Gates open to fans 90 minutes before kickoff. Tickets can be purchased at the main...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Spook-tacular Wiregrass Halloween events!

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Halloween right around the corner, now is the time to start planning for some of the most eerie-sistable events in your area!. Whether you’re wearing a sweater or a costume that will make others howl in fear, there is something for everyone!. Headland Harvest...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County plan to use federal dollars for industrial park project

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission is planning to allocate $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act money to go toward an industrial park project. For the past year and a half, the county, city, and industrial development boards have been working to acquire more property for another industrial park.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for October 6, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful across the board with lots of sunshine! Highs will continue trending upward as most locations reach the mid and possibly upper 80s during the afternoon hours.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Slocomb burn ban

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban within city limits until further notice. Violation of this ban could result in a citation being issued. Over the past week, Slocomb Fire and Rescue has responded to multiple outdoor fires. This ban comes right before fire prevention...
SLOCOMB, AL
wdhn.com

Brush fires on the rise during dry conditions

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — During this time of the year, first responders are on high alert more than usual due to a rise in brush fires they typically see during the fall season. “It hasn’t rained in a couple of weeks so it’s very dry right now,” Slocomb Fire...
SLOCOMB, AL
wdhn.com

Is a little rain returning to the forecast??

Dothan, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight, we’ll bottom out in the low and middle 50s with mainly clear skies. Friday will start off sunny, and temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area late on Friday, so some cloud cover will build in during the overnight hours. Friday night temperatures will be significantly warmer than previous nights will most folks only dropping to a seasonable 60 degrees.
DOTHAN, AL

