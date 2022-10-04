ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy