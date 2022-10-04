Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
NBC Miami
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
Comments / 0