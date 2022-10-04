Oregon State football vs. Stanford: How to watch, game preview

After two consecutive losses, the Oregon State Beavers are looking to get back on track against Stanford on Saturday.

The Oregon State Beavers have seen their luck run bad the past two weeks, but they could be in for another reversal of fortune on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they face Stanford.

Oregon State (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) is on the road for the second week in a row after an unwarm welcome to Salt Lake City from No. 11 Utah. The Utes trounced the Beavers to the tune of a 42-16 final score, just one week removed from OSU's near miss against No. 6 USC at home.

Now, Oregon State heads to the Bay Area to take on a struggling Stanford team.

Here is everything you need to know about Oregon State-Stanford, including how to watch the game and what to watch for on Saturday between the Beavers and the Cardinal.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Oregon State (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) at Stanford (1-3, 0-3 Pac-12)

Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

TV broadcast: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription required)

Radio broadcast: KMTT-AM 910 ESPN Portland

Radio stream: 910 ESPN Portland on Audacy

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The Beavers will look to right the ship after consecutive losses to USC and Utah. Thankfully for those in the Oregon State program, this week's opponent is not of the same caliber as the Trojans or the Utes.

Stanford (1-3, 0-3 Pac-12) enters the week on the heels of three consecutive losses in league play. Like the Beavers, each of those losses came against ranked opponents — including a defeat at the hands of USC. While Oregon State battled the Trojans in a low-scoring 17-14 affair , the Cardinal could not keep the Trojan offense at bay in a 41-28 shootout. Following its loss to USC, Stanford dropped games to Washington and Oregon over the past two weeks. The Cardinal have scored at least 22 points in all four games this year, but the team has also allowed 40 or more points in each of the last three games.

This porous defense could be exactly what the Oregon State offense needs to get back on track. The Beavers have thrown eight interceptions in the two-game losing streak, but Stanford has struggled mightily to force turnovers this year. The Cardinal have just two interceptions in 2022 and have yet to recover an opponent's fumble. On the other end, Stanford has lost eight fumbles of its own and thrown four total interceptions — giving David Shaw's team the worst turnover margin in all of FBS football. The Beavers have not been much better in this department, though, failing to force a single turnover in three of five games thus far. After the interception-fest of the past two weeks, Oregon State's own turnover margin has tanked into the negative.

While the Stanford secondary may not strike fear into anyone's hearts, it's unclear as of Tuesday which OSU quarterback will throw against the Cardinal's defensive backs. After regular starter Chance Nolan exited Saturday's loss to Utah with a neck injury — and with six interceptions in his last 26 attempts — redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson entered the game for the Beavers. Gulbranson had some good moments, but his greatest highlight might have been his 27-yard reception on a trick play instead of any passes he threw. Notably, he also finished with two interceptions to his tally. Meanwhile, team captain and presumptive backup Tristan Gebbia has yet to attempt a pass for OSU since a season-ending hamstring injury against Oregon on Nov. 27, 2020, throwing his status into question.

If the offense can avoid costly turnovers — and if the defense can force some — Oregon State should be able to get back to its winning ways on the road this weekend. If the problems that have plagued the Beavers continue to crop up, though, it could be time to start reaching for the panic button in Corvallis.

