Bicyclist hit, killed in front of Cleveland High School

Police say female cyclist was struck by semi truck at Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue in Portland

A bicyclist was hit by a semi truck and killed near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard Tuesday morning, Oct. 4.

Portland Police said a woman in her 40s was struck by the large truck at 11:49 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Precinct officers reported the driver of the semi truck "remained at the scene and is cooperative."

The crash happened in front of Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland and left Powell Boulevard closed between Southeast 25th and 26th avenues for part of Tuesday while the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigated. Police and nearby residents reported several students witnessed the crash on the highway — one of few in Portland maintained by the state.

"Due to the timing of the crash and its proximity to a high school, the community is expressing concerns that the deceased was a student," PPB noted Tuesday afternoon, but noted the victim was an adult, whose name has yet to be released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crime tips@police.portland oregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit. Reference case number 22-266862, or call (503)823-2103.