New York City, NY

Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
Beloved 77WABC Host Bernard McGuirk Passes; 1957-2022

New York, NY (77WABC) — It is with profound sadness that Red Apple Media, Inc. announces the death of 77WABC Host Bernard McGuirk at the age of 64. Mr. McGuirk, host of the “Bernie & Sid in the Morning” Program with co-host Sid Rosenberg, died on Wednesday, Oct. 5th, 2022 following a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC

With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building

NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn

Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
Princess Anne makes surprise visit to New York City

(NEW YORK) — Anne, the princess royal, is known as one of the most hardworking and unassuming members of Britain’s royal family, two traits she showed this week on a surprise visit to New York City. Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince...
Complete Cast Announced for Parade, Starring Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond

Sean Allan Krill, Courtnee Carter, Gaten Matarazzo, Erin Mackey, Paul Alexander Nolan & Eddie Cooper. (Photos: Emilio Madrid & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com/Matt Winkelmeyer & Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images) Complete casting has been announced for New York City Center's upcoming staging of Parade. As previously reported, Tony winner Ben...
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
Wildly Popular Florentine Sandwich Shop Is Opening Another Manhattan Location

All’Antico Vinaio is on the move. The famed Florentine sandwich spot, a tourist magnet in Italy and apparently in Manhattan, where it touched down to massive lines last year, is expanding with a second location at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street, in Greenwich Village. The new outpost opens Tuesday, October 4, according to its website.
Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Princess Anne Makes Surprise Trip to New York City After Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Less than one month after Princess Anne’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died, the Princess Royal traveled stateside. “We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today,” the official Twitter account for New York City’s Department of Transportation wrote on Tuesday, October 4, sharing a photo of the 72-year-old royal riding […]
Feeling the cold? Monday sets NYC record as temperatures sit well below normal.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A colder-than-normal Oct. 3 set a record Monday as high temperatures for the day hovered in the low-to-mid 50s throughout the New York City area. The National Weather Service’s climate station at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens only reached 52 degrees, according to the agency’s New York office, breaking the previous record of 53 degrees set in 1974.
