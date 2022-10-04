Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Related
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
wabcradio.com
Beloved 77WABC Host Bernard McGuirk Passes; 1957-2022
New York, NY (77WABC) — It is with profound sadness that Red Apple Media, Inc. announces the death of 77WABC Host Bernard McGuirk at the age of 64. Mr. McGuirk, host of the “Bernie & Sid in the Morning” Program with co-host Sid Rosenberg, died on Wednesday, Oct. 5th, 2022 following a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci spotted in Long Island City filming ‘Bupkis’
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Pete Davidson is a little bit outside of Staten Island these days, and he’s with a familiar friend. Davidson and Joe Pesci began filming a new show called “Bupkis” in Long Island City on Oct. 3, 2022. The two were photographed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You Have To Try The Restaurant That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best
There are very few states that can boast a better line-up of mouth-watering restaurants than we can right here in the Garden State. Everyone has an opinion on which New Jersey restaurant is the absolute best, but one thing is for sure. We can all agree on the fact that we might just be the restaurant capital of the world here in the Garden State.
‘So far to NYC!’ in former Jersey City resident’s film featuring Eighth Street at the New Yorker’s screening room
If growth in Jersey City is driven by its proximity to NYC, Yoo Lee’s short animated film, “7lbs 8oz,” speaks to another truth: there are older and longtime residents for whom Manhattan is far away and not a destination at all. Screening now at the NewYorker.com’s screening...
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox5ny.com
Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building
NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
RELATED PEOPLE
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
whee.net
Princess Anne makes surprise visit to New York City
(NEW YORK) — Anne, the princess royal, is known as one of the most hardworking and unassuming members of Britain’s royal family, two traits she showed this week on a surprise visit to New York City. Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince...
Broadway.com
Complete Cast Announced for Parade, Starring Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond
Sean Allan Krill, Courtnee Carter, Gaten Matarazzo, Erin Mackey, Paul Alexander Nolan & Eddie Cooper. (Photos: Emilio Madrid & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com/Matt Winkelmeyer & Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images) Complete casting has been announced for New York City Center's upcoming staging of Parade. As previously reported, Tony winner Ben...
Sprawling Hamptons estate ‘La Dune’ listed for $150 million
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The recent relisting of an oceanfront compound in Southampton could become the priciest real estate ever sold in an exclusive string of seaside communities popular among New York City’s most affluent residents. According to CNBC, owner Louise Blouin, an art magazine publisher and collector, has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
Eater
Wildly Popular Florentine Sandwich Shop Is Opening Another Manhattan Location
All’Antico Vinaio is on the move. The famed Florentine sandwich spot, a tourist magnet in Italy and apparently in Manhattan, where it touched down to massive lines last year, is expanding with a second location at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street, in Greenwich Village. The new outpost opens Tuesday, October 4, according to its website.
Popular South Shore special occasion boutique specializing in communion, christening attire reopens under new name
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Joan “Joanie” Pimpinella Jacobs, 57, has fond memories from her childhood of shopping with her family in all the mom and pop shops in Great Kills town during the 1970s and 1980s. “We shopped in Harry’s Department store for gifts. We went to Trunz...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Princess Anne Makes Surprise Trip to New York City After Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Less than one month after Princess Anne’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died, the Princess Royal traveled stateside. “We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today,” the official Twitter account for New York City’s Department of Transportation wrote on Tuesday, October 4, sharing a photo of the 72-year-old royal riding […]
Feeling the cold? Monday sets NYC record as temperatures sit well below normal.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A colder-than-normal Oct. 3 set a record Monday as high temperatures for the day hovered in the low-to-mid 50s throughout the New York City area. The National Weather Service’s climate station at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens only reached 52 degrees, according to the agency’s New York office, breaking the previous record of 53 degrees set in 1974.
US105
Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0