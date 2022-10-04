ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No backpacks allowed, students will be searched as they return to South Lyon East HS after threat found in bathroom

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

SOUTH LYON (WWJ) - A high school in South Lyon will be open on Wednesday, but there will be a heavy police presence and extra safety measures in place after a threat was made on Tuesday.

Authorities said no weapon was found as their search concluded at East High School after the threatening message was found in a bathroom Tuesday morning.

The school released students in a "controlled format" following the discovery of shooting threat written on the wall in the third floor boys' bathroom.

When they return to class on Wednesday morning, they will not be allowed to bring backpacks into the school and will be searched with a handheld metal detector as they enter.

Students are being told to bring their Chromebooks. School doors will open at 6:45 a.m. to speed up the screening process. Small bags for personal items and small lunch bags will also be allowed.

Additional police will be at the school throughout the day.

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office say they're still working to determine who wrote the threat.

School officials said earlier Tuesday a message found written on a stall threatening to shoot up the school, reading, "I'm shooting this school Oct. 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h."

The administration said the sheriff's office was immediately notified, per the district's protocol.

Authorities placed the school on lockdown and students were kept in their classrooms while police search the buildings.

