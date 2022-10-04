Read full article on original website

Sweet Video of Dogs Comforting Baby Who Was Fussing in Dad's Arms Is Just the Best
TikTok user @trice_winston blessed us with a throwback video that seriously put the biggest smile on our faces. All we know is that we hope our pets show this much love to our future babies. This creator's baby was fussing in his arms, but thankfully he has two very capable...
Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther: ‘This can actually scare people’
A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
Puppy Goes Into Full Guard Dog Mode to Protect Owner From Frog Statue in Hilarious Video
When you think of your standard “guard dog,” you probably conjure up images of German Shepherds, Rottweilers, or Dobermans. However, you probably wouldn’t consider a poodle mix puppy to be in the same class. In a now-viral clip, one dog owner reveals that you don’t need one...

These bonded inseparable dogs were abandoned and are now looking for a new home
Mo and Mouse came to the rescue centrefrom one household and are inseparable. Despite the trauma they have been through, they are happy and loving dogs. Perhaps, their love for each other and mutual support helped them to get through the darkest times. These adorable Saluki Lurchers are now looking...

Toddler's Sweet Bond With Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Enough to Melt the Coldest Heart
Parents who have both a baby and a puppy at home are really superheroes. It takes a lot of patience to be able to care for both! But we guess it's all really worth it when you see the incredible bond your child will have with your puppy. Just like in a video shared by TikTok creator @tinytribe_.

Cat Finds Himself a Crew of Kittens that Follow Him Around and They Won't Take No for an Answer
A cat found himself a crew of kittens that followed him around, and they wouldn't take no for an answer. Jasper, an orange tabby cat, has a soft spot for kittens in need. Ever since he found his forever home with Kelsey Minier (who fostered and adopted him), he's been assisting with kitten management every time Kelsey brings new fosters home.

Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants
We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...

Cat Sits Outside Building in the Same Spot for Days Until Woman Comes to Him, He Turns into Instant Lap Cat
A cat sat in the same spot outside a building for days until a woman came to him. He turned into an instant lap cat. Meagan from Puppy Kitty NYCity, a NYC based animal rescue, was notified about a cat who had been abandoned outside a building, and "sat frozen in fear" in the same spot for a few days.

Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together
A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.

Cat Left Behind Turns into a Whole New Cat After Just One Day in a Home
A cat who was left behind, turned into a whole new cat after just one day in a home, begging for hugs. Frannie, a calico cat, was spotted by TNR rescuers of Community Cat Club in New Jersey. She was curious but kept her distance from people. They thought she...
Dogs Play Hide and Seek Together In Adorable Video: 'My Heart Just Melted'
A pair of dog best friends are lighting up social media thanks to a clip of the canine duo playing an adorable game of hide and seek together. The heartwarming footage of a dachshund hiding from his schnauzer pal was posted to TikTok by viickyseco and has already been viewed over 13 million times, with viewers gushing over the animal pairing's antics.
Meet Maddie the Little Terrier Who Left Judges Spellbound to Win the AKC's Trick Dog Competition
The "Dogwarts School of Witchcraft" cast a spell at the 2022 AKC Trick Dog Competition. Maddie, an Australian Terrier from Altoona, WI, and her handler Muriel McMullen, took home the win at the fourth annual competition, the American Kennel Club announced Wednesday. In their Harry Potter-inspired magical routine, Maddie used...

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
"We Were Both So Embarrassed": 17 Hilarious Stories Of People Going To The Emergency Room For Very Unexpected Reasons
"Explaining my situation to the plethora of intake nurses of doctors was mortifying, and by the time the doctor saw me I was convinced I was actually dying of embarrassment."

Bear Coat Shar Pei's Sleepy Little Nap Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen
Sleeping puppies are just the cutest thing. We can't help but be charmed by their sweet, peaceful faces, and we often find ourselves watching our puppies sleep to take in as much of their cuteness as possible. Luckily, one person shared an adorable video of her pup who decided to fall asleep in the most precious position.
Man Watches Beach Sunset With His Dog in Moving TikTok: ‘Cutest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’
A viral video of an elderly man watching the sun set over the water with his dog has restored TikTok's faith in humanity. Erika Eileen shared the heartwarming clip on TikTok, where it has amassed over 24 million views, with many viewers left crying their "heart[s] out" in the comments section.

Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation
Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
A Doberman's unusual nighttime routine has left dog lovers baffled online. Everyone's bedtime routine is different—and it's the same for dogs. Some like a brief walk before settling in for the night, others are content with a dog treat or two. However, Katana the Doberman does things a little...

These Dogs Can’t Wait To Board The Doggy School Bus In The Mornings
We all love to give our fur children the best things in life. What’s better for your dog than a fun place where they can run around with their friends all day while you work? A doggy daycare is often the best solution for working pet parents, and the doggy daycare in this video looks incredible!
