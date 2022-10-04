ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

ohmymag.co.uk

These bonded inseparable dogs were abandoned and are now looking for a new home

Mo and Mouse came to the rescue centrefrom one household and are inseparable. Despite the trauma they have been through, they are happy and loving dogs. Perhaps, their love for each other and mutual support helped them to get through the darkest times. These adorable Saluki Lurchers are now looking...
pawesome.net

Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants

We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
lovemeow.com

Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together

A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
Newsweek

Dogs Play Hide and Seek Together In Adorable Video: 'My Heart Just Melted'

A pair of dog best friends are lighting up social media thanks to a clip of the canine duo playing an adorable game of hide and seek together. The heartwarming footage of a dachshund hiding from his schnauzer pal was posted to TikTok by viickyseco and has already been viewed over 13 million times, with viewers gushing over the animal pairing's antics.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
pethelpful.com

Bear Coat Shar Pei's Sleepy Little Nap Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen

Sleeping puppies are just the cutest thing. We can't help but be charmed by their sweet, peaceful faces, and we often find ourselves watching our puppies sleep to take in as much of their cuteness as possible. Luckily, one person shared an adorable video of her pup who decided to fall asleep in the most precious position.
iheart.com

Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation

Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
pawesome.net

These Dogs Can’t Wait To Board The Doggy School Bus In The Mornings

We all love to give our fur children the best things in life. What’s better for your dog than a fun place where they can run around with their friends all day while you work? A doggy daycare is often the best solution for working pet parents, and the doggy daycare in this video looks incredible!
