7 communities to undergo hydrant flushing this month

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Kent County Water Authority (KCWA) is giving residents a heads-up that they will be conducting hydrant flushing later this month.

The hydrant flushing will take place starting Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Scituate, Cranston, Coventry, Warwick, West Warwick, West Greenwich and East Greenwich.

The KCWA said customers may experience lower than normal water pressure and discolored water during this period.

The discoloration, according to the company, can be removed by allowing cold water to run for a short time.

Hydrant flushing is a semi-annual procedure that removes accumulated sediments and mineral deposits from the county’s water mains.

The hydrant flushing will continue through Oct. 24.

Residents can check which neighborhoods are being flushed when online .

