Dental practices affected by recent hurricanes: 7 things to know
Local dental associations are beginning to learn of the damage done to dental practices by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. 1. The American Dental Association said in an Oct. 5 news release that it is in contact with dental societies and the need for aid to dentists is likely to increase as more information about the extent of damage brought on by the hurricanes becomes available.
5 states with most, fewest dentists in 2022
California has the most active general dentists in the U.S., while Wyoming has the fewest, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
Affordable Care opens Texas practice
Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in El Paso, Texas. The practice is led by Keso Oradiegwu, DDS, according to an Oct. 6 news release from Affordable Care. Affordable Care supports more than 400 locations across 42 states under the brands Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures...
20-office DSO promotes CEO
Chicago-based DSO Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. Mr. Singh previously served as the company's COO, according to an Oct. 4 news release. Before joining the DSO in 2020, he served in executive leadership positions for physical therapy chain Atheltico, Vein Clinics of America and ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates.
Texas dental group opens 34th location
Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics recently opened its 34th Texas location. The new office is located in Stafford, the company said on its LinkedIn page. The dental group has 40 locations across Texas and Colorado.
