ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bush, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thephoto-news.com

Warwick demonstration for Iran women

Background: Not sure if you have heard what’s happening in Iran right now. We are in the 3rd week of protests led by young women against the Islamic regime after they killed a 22 year old woman for not wearing a proper hijab. Since then, the government of Iran has not only banned social media but they have also cut off internet.
WARWICK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy