Tennessee State

Rolling Stone

Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died

Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
The List

Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, via the Washington Post. In a statement to the Associated Press, Lynn's family said: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
musictimes.com

What Was Loretta Lynn's Cause of Death? Country Musician Dead at 90

Country music star Loretta Lynn, who famously released the hit songs like "The Pill," died. She was 90. Lynn's publicist and family confirmed the singer's tragic death, saying that she died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning,...
Loretta Lynn
extratv

Loretta Lynn, First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most indelible icons, died Tuesday at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home. She was 90. Lynn's family confirmed the passing of their "precious mom" with a statement to "Extra" that reassured fans she had "passed peacefully in her sleep." Lynn was a rare musician whose...
TODAY.com

Loretta Lynn, trailblazing country singer, dies at 90

Tributes are pouring in for country music legend Loretta Lynn, best known for hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” after the singer died on Tuesday at 90 years old. Reporting for TODAY, Jenna Bush Hager looks back on Lynn’s historic career.Oct. 5, 2022.
Pitchfork

Remembering Loretta Lynn, Who Helped Make Country a Place Where Women Can Speak Their Minds

Loretta Lynn never called herself a feminist but, as women tend to do, she got it done anyway. Through her sharp, insightful songs, Lynn transformed country music into a place where people like her could speak plainly and for themselves. Across a music career that spanned more than six decades, she cut a new lane for women making their own way without apologizing for it.
CELEBRITIES

