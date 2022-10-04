Read full article on original website
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died
Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, via the Washington Post. In a statement to the Associated Press, Lynn's family said: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
musictimes.com
What Was Loretta Lynn's Cause of Death? Country Musician Dead at 90
Country music star Loretta Lynn, who famously released the hit songs like "The Pill," died. She was 90. Lynn's publicist and family confirmed the singer's tragic death, saying that she died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning,...
Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter Turned Country Superstar, Dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Kentucky’s coal fields to become a pioneering female star of country music, has died. She was 90. According to a statement from her family shared with Variety, Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Memorably portrayed in...
Loretta Lynn, First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most indelible icons, died Tuesday at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home. She was 90. Lynn's family confirmed the passing of their "precious mom" with a statement to "Extra" that reassured fans she had "passed peacefully in her sleep." Lynn was a rare musician whose...
Fans flock to famous ranch to mourn Loretta Lynn
At 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, an SUV containing the body of Loretta Lynn quietly exited her beloved ranch.
TODAY.com
Loretta Lynn, trailblazing country singer, dies at 90
Tributes are pouring in for country music legend Loretta Lynn, best known for hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” after the singer died on Tuesday at 90 years old. Reporting for TODAY, Jenna Bush Hager looks back on Lynn’s historic career.Oct. 5, 2022.
Remembering Loretta Lynn, Who Helped Make Country a Place Where Women Can Speak Their Minds
Loretta Lynn never called herself a feminist but, as women tend to do, she got it done anyway. Through her sharp, insightful songs, Lynn transformed country music into a place where people like her could speak plainly and for themselves. Across a music career that spanned more than six decades, she cut a new lane for women making their own way without apologizing for it.
