Courthouse News Service
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court reversed a state court’s decision to not exercise jurisdiction over the South Korean manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells that were in a Texas smoker’s vaping device when it exploded in his pocket, causing severe burns. “Texas has great interest in exercising jurisdiction over those who commit torts in the state.”
(CN) — More than half the states in the country have legalized gambling on sporting events, in some capacity or another. California appears unlikely to join them any time soon. In November, Californians will vote on two ballot measures that would legalize sports betting. Proposition 26 would allow in-person...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California lawmakers will go back to work in a special session in December to discuss levying a windfall tax on oil companies as residents are again paying record prices for gasoline. After indicating Thursday that he was considering calling a special session, Governor Gavin Newsom...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) — Ruling on a fourth amended complaint in a case that goes back to the early days of the pandemic, a federal judge gutted the bulk of two Santa Clara County churches' claims they were unfairly and unconstitutionally targeted by the county's lockdown orders — but kept alive state constitutional claims for which the churches seek only nominal damages.
(CN) — A Florida district court released good news Friday for a fragile species of bats on the verge of extinction that will now have federally protected habitat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to designate critical habitat for the endangered Florida bonneted bat by Nov. 15, after two lawsuits were filed by conservation groups urgently asking the agency to do so.
TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texas appeals court acquitted, of attempted capital murder, a man who livestreamed his armed “police hunt” on social media due to insufficient evidence. “Clearly, the evidence showed [his] intent to kill a law enforcement officer. But even this mountain of intent evidence cannot, alone, supply the statutorily required act constituting attempt.”
