Coal City, IL

starvedrock.media

Fans Attending Ottawa-L-P Football Game Urged To Wear Blue In Support Of Student

If you're going to this Friday's big football game between L-P and Ottawa, feel free to wear blue. Students and staff of Ottawa High School this week have been buying blue sunglasses to support senior Landon McAlpine. The teen is battling stage 4 colon cancer. His family is documenting his fight on the Facebook page called “Landon's fight”.
OTTAWA, IL
coalcitycourant.com

Leslee Nelson

SOUTH WILMINGTON—Leslee Ann Nelson (nee Pomatto), 76, of South Wilmington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at her home. Born March 4, 1946 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Francis “Bud” Secondo and Cele Lorraine (nee Cinotto) Pomatto. She graduated from Coal City High School with the class of 1964. She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Coal City. Leslee was a dental assistant for most of her life. She and her husband, Dr. James A. Nelson, operated a dental office in Coal City for many years. After Jim's retirement she worked for Dr. Kevin Gallagher's dental office in Plainfield, where she eventually retired.
SOUTH WILMINGTON, IL
1440 WROK

Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois

Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
SHOREWOOD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
1440 WROK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego

Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
OSWEGO, IL
coalcitycourant.com

Peter Kodat

MORRIS—Peter “Pete” Lawrence Kodat, lifelong farmer in Grundy County and past Goose Lake Township Supervisor, Illinois, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Lightways Hospice Care in Joliet. Born Aug. 19, 1948 to Leonard Kodat and Mary Walsh Kodat, Pete was the youngest of five children. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL

Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
97ZOK

Illinois’ Two Most Famous Food Giants Team Up For Ultimate Meal

The most delicious food mash-up was finally created by combining two restaurant giants in Illinois. If you're looking for one reason to love Illinois, it's the food. The Land of Lincoln is full of delicious meals. Restaurants can even make hot dogs memorable. The best part is you can find several different flavors and styles throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersspine.com

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
GLENVIEW, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four teens hurt in Oswego crash

Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
OSWEGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley

If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
STREATOR, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS teacher on leave after lawsuit surfaces

Dallas Till, a veteran physical education teacher and coach at Riverside-Brookfield High School, has been put on paid administrative leave after school officials learned that he is being sued by a former student and girls basketball player at Elmwood Park High School, alleging that Till had a sexual relationship with her while she was in high school.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Major crash closes Route 71 Monday afternoon

Route 71 is again open after what the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says was a major crash Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Route 71 and E. Highpoint Road just west of Yorkville. The crash resulted in a closure of Route 71 between E. Highpoint and Pavilion roads. The road was cleared and reopened later on.
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire erupts at Rolling Meadows home

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - Emergency crews battled a house fire in Rolling Meadows Tuesday afternoon. The fire erupted in the 2300 block of Oak Lane. SkyFOX was over the scene, and smoke could be seen coming from the roof. No injuries have been reported.
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL

