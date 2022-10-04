SOUTH WILMINGTON—Leslee Ann Nelson (nee Pomatto), 76, of South Wilmington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at her home. Born March 4, 1946 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Francis “Bud” Secondo and Cele Lorraine (nee Cinotto) Pomatto. She graduated from Coal City High School with the class of 1964. She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Coal City. Leslee was a dental assistant for most of her life. She and her husband, Dr. James A. Nelson, operated a dental office in Coal City for many years. After Jim's retirement she worked for Dr. Kevin Gallagher's dental office in Plainfield, where she eventually retired.

