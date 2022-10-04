Read full article on original website
Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football
Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
Tom Brady BREAKING: Patriots Icon & Wife Gisele Planning Divorce - 'They Both Have Lawyers' for 'Who Gets What'
Legendary former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his celebrity wife Gisele Bundchen are taking steps toward getting a divorce.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
