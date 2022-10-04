ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Page Six

Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football

Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Tom Brady Prediction After Divorce News

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys. Per the report, Brady and Bundchen have been living separately for the past few months. They didn't even stay together during Hurricane Ian. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,...
The Spun

Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster

For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick calls one surprising player “best in the league”

Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
The Spun

Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week

As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
