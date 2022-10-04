Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’
Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello You Might Have Missed on ‘The Voice’
During The Voice Season 22 premiere on Monday night, Blake Shelton made a pretty awkward comment to new coach Camila Cabello. The pair also established a bit of a rivalry, as Shelton used a few new gimmicks to silence the other coaches. Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello.
Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence
Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Kelly Clarkson’s Two Kids Made Rare Public Appearance to Celebrate This Exciting Milestone
Kelly Clarkson celebrated her newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside her kids, 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington. The singer and talk show host shared a sweet embrace with her children as the trio posed for photographers. The little ones were all dressed up for the occasion,...
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Watch John Legend Block Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ to Get a Country Crooner on His Team!
The Blind Auditions are turning into battle rounds as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello use any means at their disposal to get the best possible artists for their teams, and the Block is one of those weapons!. The final artist of the night tonight was...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Fans React After Blake Shelton Playfully Snubs Wife Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice'
Just a little healthy competition! Blake Shelton surprised and amused The Voice viewers when he used the "block" button against his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the Tuesday, October 4, episode of the hit talent competition. Less than a minute into contestant Ansley Burns' stellar performance, Shelton pushed the button to...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
How Much Does Blake Shelton Get Paid for 'The Voice'? Here's What to Know
NBC’s critically acclaimed music competition show The Voice returned to the small screen for Season 22 in September. The series sees a host of talented contestants battle it out with the help of their celebrity mentors. But in the end, only one can win the $100,000 grand prize. Article...
Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
Gwen Stefani Convinced She Has ‘The Voice’ “Winner” with Daysia Singing Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”
Nervously taking the stage, 17-year-old Daysia Reneau (who goes by Daysia) was determined to capture the attention of the Voice coaches with her Blind Audition on Oct. 3, when she decided to take on Patsy Cline’s 1961 hit “Crazy.”. Before her performance, the Kansas native shared that she...
Lauren Alaina Describes Pal Blake Shelton As 'A Big Goofball,' Admits She Was 'Starstruck' To Meet Gwen Stefani
Though Lauren Alaina has been in the country circuit for a decade, she has racked up some impressive A-lister friends, including Blake Shelton, whom she toured with twice in the past few years. "He's a superstar. I think the most amazing thing that Blake not necessarily said to me, but I observed him when opening for him and I saw how he connects with the fans," the 27-year-old, who facilitated a history Opry debut with Duke, Bush's Beans one and only spokes dog, ahead of her performance on Friday, September 30, exclusively tells OK!."He's got an undeniable connection with the...
No Doubt You’ll Love Gwen Stefani’s Birthday Presents From Blake Shelton and Her Sons
Watch: Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani is just a girl celebrating her hella good birthday. On Oct. 3, she showed off the gorgeous bouquet of pink, lavender and orange flowers husband Blake Shelton got her as she rang in 53. As she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank U husband @Blake Shelton."
