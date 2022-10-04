ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
OK! Magazine

Lauren Alaina Describes Pal Blake Shelton As 'A Big Goofball,' Admits She Was 'Starstruck' To Meet Gwen Stefani

Though Lauren Alaina has been in the country circuit for a decade, she has racked up some impressive A-lister friends, including Blake Shelton, whom she toured with twice in the past few years. "He's a superstar. I think the most amazing thing that Blake not necessarily said to me, but I observed him when opening for him and I saw how he connects with the fans," the 27-year-old, who facilitated a history Opry debut with Duke, Bush's Beans one and only spokes dog, ahead of her performance on Friday, September 30, exclusively tells OK!."He's got an undeniable connection with the...
