ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreman, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Texarkana, Ark., gets new police chief

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana, Ark., Police Department has a new police chief. City Manager Jay Ellington introduced the city’s new police chief, Michael Kramm of League City, Texas, Monday night during the city's board meeting. Kramm’s experience includes military service in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm...
TEXARKANA, AR
inforney.com

Burn bans increasing again

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a little over a month ago where the ArkLaTex had just one burn ban which was in McCurtain county. As of Wednesday, most of southern Arkansas and much of east Texas are now under burn bans. In other words, outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
inforney.com

Cass County woman missing since September

ATLANTA, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are searching for a woman from Cass County who has been missing since Sept. 18. According to officials, 64-year-old Kathleen Spanel is nonviolent, very weak and frail, suffers from hallucinations and is often confused. Spanel left home with no money,...
CASS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy