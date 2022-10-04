Read full article on original website
Related
Edison football team's victory spoils St. Joseph-Metuchen's first-ever night game
METUCHEN – A lot can happen in 9 seconds. Witness what the Edison football team did Friday in that span early in the second half against St. Joseph-Metuchen. The Eagles scored two touchdowns and gained immeasurable momentum en route to a big win. ...
Atlantis Charter co-op football team takes care of business against Excel on the road
BOSTON — It was another great effort by the Atlantis Charter co-op football team on Friday. The Tritons won their second straight game, beating Excel on the road, 34-16, at Saunders Stadium on Moakley Park in Boston. Freshman quarterback Davion Adediran threw for three touchdown passes in the victory for Atlantis/Connolly/Westport. He now has an area-best...
Comments / 0