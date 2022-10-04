BOSTON — It was another great effort by the Atlantis Charter co-op football team on Friday. The Tritons won their second straight game, beating Excel on the road, 34-16, at Saunders Stadium on Moakley Park in Boston. Freshman quarterback Davion Adediran threw for three touchdown passes in the victory for Atlantis/Connolly/Westport. He now has an area-best...

