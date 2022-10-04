Read full article on original website
piratemedia1.com
Emerge Gallery and Art Center to host Schwa Show
The Emerge Gallery and Art Center will begin hosting its October exhibition, the Schwa Show, which starts on Oct. 7 and will end on Oct. 27. The Emerge Art Gallery is a non-profit organization that promotes artists and art organizations and educates the community through the arts, according to their website.
newbernnow.com
MumFest Kicks Off in Downtown New Bern this Weekend
Swiss Bear and the City of New Bern are excited to kick off MumFest 2022! This weekend, Oct. 8 – 9, downtown New Bern will be filled with family fun, exhibits, attractions and entertainment for all ages. This is the city’s largest event of the year, and one of eastern North Carolina’s largest festivals, with approximately 100,000 people expected to visit downtown New Bern.
WITN
MumFest back in New Bern this weekend
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend, kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can’t get enough. Q-Sushi, located on South Memorial Drive, has a menu full of food for everyone. They have a lot of sushi choices and appetizers such as crab rangoon, Takoyaki (fried octopus!), Edamame and more. They also have steak or […]
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 6 – 9, 2022
MumFest kicks off on October 8 and will continue through October 9. For a schedule of events, see their website. National Spinning and Weaving Week continues through October 8 at Tryon Palace. New Bern High School Bears at Northside High School in Jacksonville, 7 p.m., and West Craven Eagles at...
wcti12.com
Residents and businesses in Greenville welcome downtown social district
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Starting October 6th, people in Greenville will be able to take alcohol out of a bar and walk to other businesses within designated areas downtown as part of the new social district plan by the city. People and businesses in the area said they have...
WITN
Greenville social districts start Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
WITN
New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
WITN
Lenoir County Fair underway this week
LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun. “People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines. Fair prepping includes landscaping...
WITN
ECU’s Jesse R. Peel Center to celebrate National Coming Out Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will celebrate National Coming Out Day on Wednesday. The awareness day is traditionally held on Oct. 11 and commemorates the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. However, because that is during ECU’s fall break, the center chooses to celebrate earlier. The day recognizes the life event of “coming out of the closet” and living life openly as a members of the LGBTQ community.
WITN
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
piratemedia1.com
ECU game days found to affect prices of hotels and local businesses
Officials and students from Greenville, North Carolina, discuss higher hotel and local business rates due to East Carolina University home football game day weekends. Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said ever since the existence of hotels, special event weekends have always had higher rates than its normal price range.
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
AdWeek
WITN Anchor Hannah Jeffries Leaves Local TV
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Morning anchor Hannah Jeffries has said goodbye to Greenville, N.C. NBC affiliate WITN. Jeffries explained on Facebook that her decision to leave...
piratemedia1.com
Fifth annual domestic violence luncheon
On Oct. 6, 2022, the Domestic Violence Impact Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. by The Center for Family Violence Prevention at the Greenville Convention Center. The Center for Family Violence Prevention is a non-profit organization that works to provide free resources and services for domestic violence survivors and their families. The center has a main office in Greenville, NC, where they exclusively serve survivors.
neusenews.com
School board resolution honors Seaforth legacy
The Lenoir County Board of Education honored the late Dr. Keith Seaforth for “his decades of service to the education of our young people” in a resolution unanimously approved Monday night and presented to his widow, Barbara. Seaforth served as a school board member for 24 years, first...
WITN
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon. Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
