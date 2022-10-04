ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver

The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon

The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career

Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Kirk Cousins Reveals He Had A Rough Flight To London

Kirk Cousins and his Minnesota teammates had a rough trip over to London for Sunday's overseas matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings quarterback said he was unable to sleep due to the snoring of second-year offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. "He was sawing logs. It was hard for me...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week

As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

This Is the Vikings Best Unit

Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 things to know heading into Bears-Vikings in Week 5

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the New York Giants (3-1), which continued to elevate concerns about the passing game and run defense. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a narrow victory against the New Orleans Saints (1-3) over in London.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Week 5 Preview for Vikings-Bears

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 136 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Bryant McKinnie, Raun Sawh, Cora from Woodbury, and Dustin Baker breaking down Vikings-Bears. Particularly, predictions, fears, and early-season MVPs for the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
