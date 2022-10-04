ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bateman, Hill ruled out for Ravens against Cincinnati

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss Sunday night's game against Cincinnati. The Ravens ruled Bateman out Friday because of a foot injury. Baltimore will also be without running back Justice Hill (hamstring), linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot). Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable.
NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend's games. The players' union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait.
