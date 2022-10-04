ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Meager Details Emerge in Latest Alleged Montecito Murder

In a season of remarkable team records and personal milestones, the Los Angeles Dodgers compiled an astonishing 111 wins against just 51 losses, leaving the second-place San Diego Padres a distant 22 games behind. And the Padres are also playoff-bound. But speaking for Dodger Nation, the franchise record for season...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Celebrates 150 Years of Stearns Wharf

Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf was the scene of an historic 150-year celebration Saturday. Several hundred people gathered to observe and take part in events such as a scavenger hunt, face painting, chowder tasting and concerts. The event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara. The city set up bleachers...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Hundreds Rally in Downtown Santa Barbara in Support of Iranian Women, Freedoms in U.S.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday to protest the treatment of women in Iran and to show support for women's rights in the United States. "It is not just a protest. This is a revolution," said Dr. Aazam Feiz, a UCSB professor who came to the United States 19 years ago to work on her doctorate. "People in Iran, they don't want this regime anymore. Enough is enough."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Cindy Schmandt Scannella, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1961-2022

Cindy Schmandt Scannella was born in March of 1961 and passed away on Sept. 17, 2022. Cindy was raised in Santa Barbara where she attended Cold Springs School and later attended Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High Schools. While at Santa Barbara High she developed a passion for running and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara

Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Juvenile Escapee in Custody After Standoff in Lompoc

A juvenile who escaped from custody and threatened another youth was arrested after a six-hour law enforcement operation involving three agencies on Friday in Lompoc. At 8:20 a.m., Lompoc police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick the door in and threatening to kill the occupant, Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Women Solve OUAZ Spirit in Four Sets

After being swept in Surprise on September 17, Westmont Volleyball (13-6, 7-2 GSAC) avenged themselves in Santa Barbara on Friday night against OUAZ (10-9, 5-5 GSAC). The visiting Spirit took the first set soundly, before the Warriors found their footing and three-consecutive wins to take the match. “We got the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Noozhawk

Host Carpinteria Takes 3rd in Silver Division in the School’s Fall Classic

Host Carpinteria took third place in the Silver Division playoffs in Saturday’s Carpinteria Fall Classic. In pool play, the Warriors split with Azusa and swept Morro Bay. “We challenged ourselves against a dominating, Gold-Bracket contender Calabasas team by scoring double digits, and did the same against Santa Ynez,” Carpinteria coach Greg Novak said.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Women’s Soccer Plays to a Scoreless Draw With UC San Diego

The UCSB women earned their sixth draw of the season, finishing 0-0 against UC San Diego in a Big West match Thursday at Harder Stadium. The Gauchos, now 2-6-6 overall and 1-1-3 in conference play, started off strong, striking against the Tritons’ defense and putting up five shots in the first 45 minutes. But even with their persistence, the Gauchos could not find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 score heading into the half.
SAN DIEGO, CA

