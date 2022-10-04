Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday to protest the treatment of women in Iran and to show support for women's rights in the United States. "It is not just a protest. This is a revolution," said Dr. Aazam Feiz, a UCSB professor who came to the United States 19 years ago to work on her doctorate. "People in Iran, they don't want this regime anymore. Enough is enough."

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO