Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Train strike to go ahead after ScotRail pay offer rejected
Strike action by ScotRail workers will take place on Monday 10 October after the RMT union rejected the latest pay offer. There will be no services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and just a handful on three central belt routes. An improved pay offer was made on Tuesday but the details...
BBC
'No guarantee' £20bn fusion power plant will work
The body behind a £20 billion fusion power station set for the Nottinghamshire countryside says there is "no guarantee" it will work. On Tuesday, the government announced that the state-of-the-art building will be built at the West Burton A plant. Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC
Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms
Archaeologists believe they have found a place where some of Scotland's last hunters-gatherers may have paused on a journey through the Cairngorms. Scotland was home to hunter-gatherers from about 10,000 years ago, after the end of the last ice age. At Sgòr an Eòin in Glen Dee, archaeologists have uncovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ireland's first satellite close to lift off
EIRSTAT-1 stands for Educational Irish Research Satellite 1. The satellite was designed, developed, built and tested at University College Dublin (UCD). A launch window is between mid-January and mid-February. It will be launched 520km into the sky from the European spaceport in French Guiana. It is hoped that...
Comments / 0