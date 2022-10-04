He's shocked, supporters aren't: CPS automotive teacher wins $100K

Cavalry Episcopal Church invited all pets for a blessing of the animals in honor of St. Francis Day on Wednesday at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. Dogs and cats attended the service and were provided treats, water and lots of pets. Although the service has been going on for more than 10 years, this is the first time since 2019 it has been held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO