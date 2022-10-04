He's shocked, supporters aren't: CPS automotive teacher wins $100K

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
CPS summer school enrollment returns to pre-COVID numbers for second year
Columbia Public Schools’ summer school programs this year made an estimated $5.7 million for the district in total revenue as enrollment reached pre-pandemic levels for the second year in a row. The district’s chief financial officer, Heather McArthur, and Bonnie Conley, summer school coordinator, gave a presentation to the...
Columbia Missourian
Three Columbia music teachers to join St. Louis Symphony for concert
Three Columbia teachers will join music educators from eight states to perform Friday with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Powell Hall in St. Louis. Before the performance, Alison Lankheit and Briana Frieda of Columbia Public Schools and Chris Vasquez of Columbia Independent School will rehearse with the orchestra before the free evening concert.
Columbia Missourian
Doctor's legacy preserved through mental health advocacy for medical professionals
Lorna Breen had her eyes set on becoming a doctor since middle school, Corey Feist, Breen’s brother-in-law, told an audience Wednesday evening at the Missouri Theatre.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia firefighters union upset with chief selection process
The union representing Columbia’s firefighters is complaining that their voice is not being heard in the selection of a new fire chief. In a statement provided to the Missourian on Wednesday, Zachary Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, revealed the union is backing the candidacy of Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo, Texas, fire department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Boone Health acquires primary care practice in Mexico
Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired the former Noble Health primary care practice in Mexico, Missouri. Now named Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, the clinic opens next Tuesday. Dr. Robin Blount is the chief medical officer at Boone Health and helped with the acquisition process. She said...
Columbia Missourian
Construction continues on new MU football practice facility
Construction continues on the new football practice facility on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The $33-million facility is being funded through private donations. The new building will be called the Stephens Indoor Facility after MU graduates Brad and Rachel Cohen Stephens. The facility is replacing the current Devine Pavilion — which has a 70-yard field — with a full-length football field.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal
The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
Columbia Missourian
MU retiree forum features commissioner, state house candidates
As Boone County candidates gear up for the last five weeks of campaigning, workforce development and education have risen to the top of their common concerns. Those running for the Missouri House of Representatives in Boone County districts and the candidates for presiding commissioner gathered for a forum hosted by the MU Retirees Association on Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
63rd annual Boone County Art Show this weekend
The 63rd Boone County Art Show will be this weekend at the Central Bank of Boone County. A collaboration between the Central Bank of Boone County and the Columbia Art League, the event will showcase the work of artists, both professional and not.
Columbia Missourian
CHA awarded tax credits to help fund Kinney Point development
The Columbia Housing Authority was awarded federal low-income housing tax credits to begin construction on the Kinney Point affordable housing development, according to a Tuesday news release from the authority. The tax credits, which were approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission in September, will provide over $3 million for...
Columbia Missourian
Patricia A. Hediger Hutchinson Oct. 6, 1942 — Sept. 30, 2022
Pat was born October 6, 1942, in Adair Co. MO. to Harold E. and Juanita Gregory Hediger. She attended both Gates and McKim rural elementary schools and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1960. Receiving undergraduate degrees from, Truman State University and a Master’s Degree in Art History from the University of Missouri, Pat taught studio art, English and social studies in the Kansas City and Columbia, MO. areas for 12 years.
Columbia Missourian
Two Columbia College athletes named AMC Player of the Week
Columbia College had a pair of athletes pick up American Midwest Conference Player of the Week awards across two sports. Columbia volleyball’s Luisa Ferreira earned the AMC Setter of the Week honor, and women’s soccer’s Victoria Heus was named AMC Defensive Player of the Week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Wide receivers flood MU injury report ahead of Florida; Burden listed as probable
Luther Burden III, Barrett Banister and Dominic Lovett were listed on Missouri’s injury report Thursday, leaving the Tigers’ deepest position group in jeopardy. Burden — who was questionable but played against Georgia— is the only player listed as probable from this week’s release. Banister and...
Columbia Missourian
Pets are blessed at Calvary Episcopal Church celebration
Cavalry Episcopal Church invited all pets for a blessing of the animals in honor of St. Francis Day on Wednesday at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. Dogs and cats attended the service and were provided treats, water and lots of pets. Although the service has been going on for more than 10 years, this is the first time since 2019 it has been held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls tennis prepares for Class 1 District 8 final against Helias
Looking ahead to the girls tennis Class 1 District 8 final, Tolton will face Helias at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City after winning its previous match against Osage on Monday. Both teams have have been in great form as of late. Tolton holds a 9-6 record, while Helias sits...
Columbia Missourian
Tight end Stephens talks first touchdown; Lovett shortlisted for Biletnikoff Award
Prior to Saturday’s game against Georgia, Tyler Stephens had reeled in just two passes through four games. The Missouri tight end wasn’t seeing as much action with Kibet Chepyator mixing in at the position. That was until the second quarter against the Bulldogs. On third-and-6 inside the Bulldogs’...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman volleyball in control throughout sweep of Tolton
Hickman volleyball got back on track Wednesday in a nonconference home match against Columbia foe Tolton, sweeping the Trailblazers 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-10). Hickman coach Greg Gunn said his team made adjustments after being swept by Rolla on Monday.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s defensive depth blossoming under Baker
One player joined the updated depth chart for Missouri on Tuesday: Marcus Clarke. The Miami transfer has received limited snaps since his arrival a week into the regular season, but with Kris Abrams-Draine’s status day-to-day, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood are anticipated to fill in against Florida this weekend.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball sweeps Stephens, continues dominance in series
Columbia College volleyball has dominated its crosstown rival in recent years. Over the past 12 seasons, Columbia has won all 25 games against Stephens and swept all of them except for one instance — a four-set win — in 2013.
Columbia Missourian
Woman pushed off Highway 63 overpass dies; Columbia Police make arrest
A woman pushed off a bridge on the northbound U.S. 63 overpass near Clark Lane on Tuesday evening died from her injuries. Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, of Columbia was taken to University Hospital for severe injuries to her spine and internal bleeding, according to a probable cause statement. She died hours later. Next of kin has been notified.
Comments / 0