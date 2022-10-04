ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
evms.edu

EVMS Celebrates PA Week

From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, EVMS is joining with healthcare and medical education groups around the country to celebrate PA Week. The annual event celebrates and honors the service of physician assistants and pays tribute to the vital role they play in the nation’s healthcare workforce, says Kimberly Dempsey, EdD, MPA, PA‑C (MPA ’03), Associate Professor in the School of Health Professions and Director of EVMS’ Master of Physician Assistant and Doctor of Medical Science programs.
Diane Holland
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: David Jenkins (Newport News Mayor)

David Jenkins is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cnu.edu

Christopher Newport is Hiring!

Hourly positions with competitive pay and flexibility. We are looking for great people to fill housekeeping and dining vacancies on campus!. Local residents interested in jobs with good pay and working conditions are invited to attend a special hiring event at Christopher Newport on Monday, October 10th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Looking To Redevelop Sherwood Shopping Center

NEWPORT NEWS-Sherwood Shopping Center on Warwick Boulevard may soon be getting a facelift. During a joint meeting with the Newport News City Council, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and Newport News Public Library Board of Trustees on September 27, city officials heard a presentation about a proposal to redevelop the property.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Philanthropy
13News Now

Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Parvo exposure at Norfolk Animal Care Center leads to partial closure

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is partially closed to the public following an exposure of the canine parvovirus (CPV), an extremely contagious viral disease. The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, during a 14-day period. The shelter said any new arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity, and then will be vaccinated upon intake.
NORFOLK, VA

