Democrat files measure to amend SAFE-T act after election
An Illinois lawmaker is proposing changes to the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail on Jan. 1. The trailer bill that could come up after the November election has led some to speak out against it. Senate Bill 4228 was introduced by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and aims to...
EXCLUSIVE: Time to overhaul Insurrection Act
Because the Insurrection Act is out-of-date and was a law Trump once considered using to stop the counting of the 2020 presidential electoral college votes, Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) agreed with the Brennan Center for Justice (BCJ) that it is “absolutely” time to overhaul that Act. Davis...
Illinois takes Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
AG Raoul joins Nevada in seeking order for federal recognition. Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday, September 28, in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
