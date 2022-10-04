ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

EXCLUSIVE: Time to overhaul Insurrection Act

Because the Insurrection Act is out-of-date and was a law Trump once considered using to stop the counting of the 2020 presidential electoral college votes, Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) agreed with the Brennan Center for Justice (BCJ) that it is “absolutely” time to overhaul that Act. Davis...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy