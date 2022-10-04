Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES vs. JETS
One final tune-up. After tonight, the games start to matter. The Flames are set for their final preseason game with a clash vs. the Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It's the rubber match from Wednesday that saw the Jets come out on top with a 5-0 victory at Canada Life Centre.
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final preseason tune-up in Edmonton ends week-long team-bonding trip in Alberta. The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
NHL
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
NHL
Oct. 7: NHL Preseason Roundup
Crosby has two goals, assist in Penguins win; Draisaitl has four points for Oilers. Sidney Crosby netted 2 goals, Tristan Jarry stopped 22 of 23 shots in net, helping the Penguins earn a 7-1 win over the Sabres. 05:01 •. Sidney Crosby scored twice and had an assist for the...
NHL
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
NHL
BLOG: Thursday content and commentary
EDMONTON, AB - One more game until the real thing. The Edmonton Oilers took part in a full practice at the Downtown Community Arena on Thursday in advance of their final exhibition game of the pre-season calendar against the Seattle Kraken on Friday. There's only one more match left on...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses touring Prague sites, riding scooters with teammates. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks played an exhibition against Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
Caps Gaming Announces Plans for 2022-23 Season
Caps Gaming, the esports sub-brand of the Washington Capitals owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, announced plans for the upcoming season including a new team roster and robust programming that will generate content year-round to engage with both North American and European audiences. Since its launch in 2019, Caps Gaming has created a space for hockey's esports gamers to engage through competitions and grassroots events.
NHL
NHL could play more games in Europe in future seasons
PRAGUE -- The NHL might bring more games to Europe in the future and play some later in the season, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Friday. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks opened the NHL regular season at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. They will play here again Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, BSSO).
NHL
Roster a juggling act for DeBoer, Stars as preseason winds down
The balance between getting his team ready for the season and sorting out players on the bubble is a challenge for Dallas' coach. FRISCO, Texas -- The balance between getting his team ready and sorting out the players who are on the bubble between the NHL and AHL is a challenging one for new Stars coach Pete DeBoer.
NHL
Tkachuk, Huberdeau talk trade on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast
Forwards, dealt for each other in July, also discuss family golf outings, driving a standard car. Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau, traded for each other over the summer, are guests on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps.
NHL
Sabres drop preseason finale in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH - Vinnie Hinostroza scored the lone goal for the Sabres in their preseason finale, a 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. The Sabres did not ice their full roster for the game, playing without four of their top defensemen in Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Owen Power, and Mattias Samuelsson as well as their top two returning goal scorers in Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner, among others.
NHL
After plethora of offseason changes, Stars are ready for the real deal
Now that the Jason Robertson contract is wrapped up, you can look back and say the Stars front office had a pretty nice summer. That kind of praise might get you banned from most message boards, where the Victory Green fans can be uber-critical, but you can make the argument that this team solved a lot of problems in pretty smart ways.
NHL
Hockeyville lives up to hype for Senators, Canadiens in Newfoundland
GANDER, Newfoundland -- Drake Batherson was worried that this trip wouldn't live up to the lofty expectations he laid out for his teammates. The Ottawa Senators forward lives in Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia, but his mom's family is from Port Aux Basque, Newfoundland. He is an unabashed proponent of life on the islands.
