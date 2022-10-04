CLEVELAND -- The Guardians and Rays are going to challenge each other … and perhaps everything we know about what it takes to advance in the postseason. Neither one of these clubs facing each other in the American League Wild Card Series Friday at Progressive Field is oriented around power. The postseason itself, however, is definitely oriented around power. In the past four years, 86.2% of games have gone to the team that outhomers the other (compared to 77.5% in the regular season). The Rays ranked 25th in MLB in home runs this season, while the Guardians ranked 29th. So if either of these clubs outhomers the other, it might be 1-0.

