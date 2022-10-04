Read full article on original website
Bobby Witt Jr. joins elite company with 20-30 season.
Kansas City Royals rising star Bobby Witt Jr. put his name amongst the best of the best by reaching 20+ homeruns and 30+ stolen bases.
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason: Who Will The Dodgers Play In NLDS?
The 2022 MLB postseason field is fully set as all the opening matchups for the Wild Card round in the National League and American League have been determined. While the Los Angeles Dodgers still don’t know who they’ll be facing in the NL Division Series, the options have been narrowed down to two potential opponents.
MLB
For Soto, Tigers, 'the best is coming next year'
SEATTLE -- The Tigers began their season six months ago with a walk-off single to right field in the ninth and a 5-4 game, so maybe it was fitting they closed their season with the same, this time in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. But the final inning as a whole seemed like a microcosm of the season.
MLB
Guardians know they can count on J-Ram's bat
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians want to win a postseason series for the first time since 2016, they need José Ramírez’s bat. And if there were any concerns that the All-Star third baseman wasn’t in postseason form, he tried to alleviate those in the last game of the regular season.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
MLB
Rest, then Braves ready for postseason run
MIAMI -- Dansby Swanson took one more swing and Jackson Stephens got a rare start (his first in the Majors) as the Braves rested many of their regulars while concluding the regular season with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at loanDepot Park. Having clinched a fifth consecutive National League East title on Tuesday night, the Braves entered this season finale simply intent on remaining healthy. They will rest the next two days, then begin preparing to host either the Cardinals or Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday.
MLB
The top 50 players in the postseason, ranked
October is always the most thrilling month for Major League Baseball. The drama, the intensity of every pitch, the late nights that leave you giddily staggered the whole next day. This is baseball's month to strut its stuff. The game is at its absolute best. It's a chance for stars...
MLB
Díaz key part of Reds' future after dominant '22
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Reds Spring Training started, there was buzz surrounding some of their rookies – namely Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. But little was said at the time about reliever Alexis Díaz. After he made the team out of camp, the 26-year-old Díaz quickly emerged as Cincinnati’s best reliever and is the de facto closer.
MLB
D-backs happy with '22, eyeing more for '23
MILWAUKEE -- With a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field, the D-backs finished the season with a 74-88 record, a vast improvement from the 52-110 debacle of 2021. So in that respect, it was a successful season for Arizona, and there were plenty...
MLB
Bucs' young core advancing steadily in 'right direction'
PITTSBURGH -- The afternoon sunshine gave way to a pristine golden hour. There wasn’t a single cloud in the sky. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, which has been undergoing construction all season, stood tall in the background of PNC Park, donning a fresh coat of paint. The structure is not yet complete, but the finish line is within grasp.
MLB
Rays-Guardians Game 1 FAQ (Fri., 12 ET, ESPN)
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians and Rays are going to challenge each other … and perhaps everything we know about what it takes to advance in the postseason. Neither one of these clubs facing each other in the American League Wild Card Series Friday at Progressive Field is oriented around power. The postseason itself, however, is definitely oriented around power. In the past four years, 86.2% of games have gone to the team that outhomers the other (compared to 77.5% in the regular season). The Rays ranked 25th in MLB in home runs this season, while the Guardians ranked 29th. So if either of these clubs outhomers the other, it might be 1-0.
MLB
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
'He won this one': Younger Maton bests big brother
HOUSTON -- There's no better way to finish off the regular season than with a sibling rivalry. That was the case on Wednesday afternoon, when Astros reliever Phil Maton faced Phillies infielder Nick Maton in the eighth inning of Houston's 3-2 victory at Minute Maid Park. • NL Wild Card...
MLB
Uncertain but optimistic, Marlins look to 2023
MIAMI -- Asking the question, “What if?” is a dangerous game to play, but it’s an unavoidable one when looking back on the 2022 Marlins. Following an extended lockout, the big league squad convened at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., with hopes of keeping pace in the ultra competitive National League East. Seven months later, the Braves (101-61), Mets (101-61) and Phillies (87-75) secured postseason berths, while the fourth-place Marlins (69-93) lost just two fewer games than in 2021.
MLB
How this rookie blossomed in September
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies rookie Sean Bouchard had the answers in Monday night’s 2-1 victory over the Dodgers. Bouchard responded to Tony Gonsolin’s 93.6 mph...
MLB
Giants' Matos mashes 2nd AFL homer in as many days
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Luis Matos made hitting look easy in his first two seasons in professional baseball. After signing for $725,000 out of Venezuela in 2018, he posted a 1.004 OPS in his pro debut the following summer and won MVP honors in the Low-A West League last year. Ranked...
MLB
Cubs put exclamation point on promising second half
CINCINNATI -- Sitting in the visitors' dugout at Great American Ball Park, Cubs manager David Ross smirked when asked to reflect on this season on Wednesday afternoon. The question was posed before Chicago's final game, paving the way for a friendly quip. "We're not there yet," Ross said. "We've got...
MLB
Ohtani makes more history to close 'unbelievable' year
OAKLAND -- It took until the final game of the regular season, but Shohei Ohtani made history yet again, becoming the first player in the World Series era to qualify for the leaderboards as both a hitter and a pitcher in the same year. With a perfect first inning in...
MLB
Vogt's emotional farewell 'everything I could dream of'
OAKLAND -- Growing up in Visalia, Calif., Stephen Vogt spent countless summer nights in the Central Valley heat imitating the swing of Will Clark, his favorite player on the Giants. Set up in his front yard, he’d pretend to hit home runs, visualizing himself doing so on a big league field.
MLB
After tough '22, excitement building for Reds' future
CINCINNATI -- Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft wanted his season, and his team's, to end any way other than it did on Wednesday afternoon. The Reds concluded 2022 with a 15-2 loss to the Cubs at Great American Ball Park for their 100th loss of the regular season. "It sucks to...
