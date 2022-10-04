ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcsjnews.com

Historical Society Upcoming Events

President of the Grundy County Historical Society, Marion Gore, recently spoke with WCSJ about the latest society and museum happenings. She started with an update on the Cragg Cabin at Goose Lake Prairie State Park. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gore said tickets are on sale for...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Plans Progress With New Morris YMCA Project

Morris Mayor Chris Brown and Operations Director, for the Morris Community YMCA, Missy Durkin recently teamed up on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share updates with local listeners about their plans and progress with the new Morris YMCA project currently in the works. Durkin said they’re simply trying to keep the community informed as they plan the architecture.
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Fewer Street Parking Spaces Near Morris Hospital

There will be fewer parking spaces along a street near Morris Hospital after the city council approved amending the city code regarding no parking zones. Mayor Chris Brown spoke with WCSJ after the council meeting on Monday. Your browser does not support the audio element. Brown said only three or...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
WILL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Fillenwarth Hired as Grundy County First Assistant Public Defender

The Grundy County Law and Justice Committee this week heard a staffing update from Public Defender Michael Olewinski. Your browser does not support the audio element. Olewinski is now looking to hire for another position. Your browser does not support the audio element. Olewinski was appointed to the Public Defender...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
WILL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female

A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
DWIGHT, IL
wcsjnews.com

James "Jimmie" Walker Stebbins of Morris 1951 - 2022

James "Jimmie" Walker Stebbins, age 70, of Morris, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at The Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris. He was born November 4, 1951 in Ottawa, IL to Norma Jean (Walker) and the late James Stebbins. In addition to his beloved and devoted mother, he is...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80

One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 on Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
MORRIS, IL

