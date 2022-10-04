ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions waive K Dominik Eberle after his rough Week 4 debut

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHm50_0iM8r1sH00

The Dominik Eberle era in Detroit lasted all of one afternoon. Detroit’s replacement kicker for Week 4 will not get a chance to redeem himself after his rough initial outing.

The Lions waived Eberle on Tuesday, two days after Eberle missed two extra points in the team’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He also launched a kickoff out of bounds that set up Seattle with good field position.

Eberle was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, who could return for the Week 5 matchup in New England. The Lions did work out four free agent kickers on Tuesday but did not immediately sign any of them.

The four kickers who worked out in Allen Park:

  • Sam Ficken
  • Lirim Hajrullahu
  • Brian Johnson
  • Andrew Mevis

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer

Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Iguodala tweets after report of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at practice

On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of an altercation between a pair of Golden State Warriors teammates at practice. According to The Athletic, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met face-to-face in a “heated exchange” that led to a physical altercation between the players. Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole leading to the two needing to be separated before practice quickly came to a close, per The Athletic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lions Visited With Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

With the Detroit Lions' receiving corps seriously banged up at the moment, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran wideout for a visit. Mohamed Sanu met with the Lions on Wednesday. Sanu, 33, appeared in eight games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He had 15...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#New England#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup's bad bathroom break

The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive former Georgia Bulldog safety

The Cleveland Browns have waived former Georgia Bulldogs star safety Richard LeCounte. Cleveland selected LeCounte with a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. LeCounte appeared in nine games for the Browns in 2021 and recorded three total tackles. The former University of Georgia standout was a playmaker in college. LeCounte finished his UGA career with 176 total tackles, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy