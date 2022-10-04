Read full article on original website
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
BBC
Mr Doodle: Why I covered my entire house with doodles
An artist from Kent has achieved his childhood dream - to live in a house full of doodles. Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, has covered every inch of his home, from his bedding to his microwave - with doodle art. Mr Doodle's popularity soared internationally after his videos on...
7 festive ways to decorate with mums for fall
Versatile chrysanthemums look great alongside pumpkins and more, to add festive color to your home inside and out!
Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away
Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped New Seasonal Items at Walmart & They’re Perfect for Entertaining
As the air outside gets cooler, Ree Drummond is warming things up inside with her brand-new Pioneer Woman launch at Walmart. Drummond has introduced a handful of new fall-themed goodies to her home and living line that will become instant heirlooms in your family. Her vintage-style pieces are so whimsical and colorful, your dinner guests will compliment your dishes just as much as they will your cooking! “I love adding pops of fall to my home with deep, beautiful tones and festive patterns,” Drummond said in a press release. “I’m so excited to introduce these new pieces from The Pioneer Woman Collection...
CNET
Save Big With Bed Bath & Beyond's Fall Flash Sale
If you're like me, you love fall. The leaves, the crisp air and the cozy indoor time just makes it the best season of the year. It also includes the best holiday of the year, Halloween. Decorating for fall and spooky season is a big deal in my household, and right now you can score great deals on all kinds of fun fall decor and cooking items with Bed Bath and Beyond's Fall Flash Sale. Save up to 50% off select items from now until Sept. 30.
6 Best Halloween Purchases To Make on Amazon
Caution: Chills, thrills and frightfully good Halloween deals are ahead! Whether you're planning to decorate your space for a spooktacular bash, are ready to upgrade your pumpkin carving equipment or...
microsoftnewskids.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors
It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
The 5 Best Places for Early Holiday Shopping
It's possible to save money and still enjoy an amazing holiday.
Motley Fool
The 30 Best Costco Deals for Halloween
Grab these deals before they're driven out by Christmas trees…. Costumes for kids and pets can be had for competitive prices. You won't find cheap decor, but you can score a deal if you want something over the top. There are tons of well-priced candy options from bite sized to...
You Won’t Have To Think Twice About Adding These Items To Your Cart This Fall
These Items are so useful you wont even have to think twice.
Halloween Spider Decorations Will Give Your House A Creepy-Crawly Feel
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ghosts, witches and other creatures make for spooky house decor, but there’s not much...
10 Halloween Animatronics On Amazon That Will Freak Out Your Guests
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping your holiday decorations simple, but if you think...
disneydining.com
Has Disney Priced out the Middle Class? We Did the Math
Disney is expensive. That’s a given. No one who claims to be a fan of Disney Parks is under any illusion that it is cheap. However, many are still shocked to see just how expensive the parks have gotten. If you visit infrequently or took a break during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the sticker shock may be a bit much.
Polygon
You can now buy someone, anyone (me?) a Steam Deck without any wait
Valve’s Steam Deck has made a wonderful first impression. The company’s first foray into powerhouse handheld gaming is a pretty great way to play some of our favorite games, but it’s also come with one serious drawback: You couldn’t just buy one. Due to some understandable setbacks (namely the coronavirus pandemic), the limited supply meant that customers had to make a reservation in order to buy one of their own, and the Decks would be shipped in waves. On Thursday, that restriction has been lifted: Valve says that reservations are no longer needed, and customers can purchase a Steam Deck starting today.
A Full Moon On Halloween Night.
With Halloween falling on October 31 every year, there are two times a year when the night of the full moon falls on this spooky holiday: October 31 and April 30. Why is this? How often does it happen? What’s up with the full moon and Halloween? Let’s learn more about the mythical moon on this rather mystical night!
cstoredecisions.com
Glow-in-the-Dark Skulls
CandyRific has announced its Glow-in-the-Dark Graveyard Hunt bag. This Halloween Scavenger Hunt comes in a 13-inch by seven-and-a-half-inch bag and includes 20 glow-in-the-dark spooky skulls filled with candy bones. Glow-in-the-Dark Graveyard Hunt’s glow-in-the-dark skulls can be hidden around the home — inside or outside — and consumers can have fun...
The 4 Best Things for Parents to Buy at the Dollar Tree
Parents, put these Dollar Tree items on your shopping list today.
TikTok’s Favorite 12-Foot Skeleton Is Sold Out, But Here Are Alternatives to Buy Online
‘Tis the season for spooky decorations! From the 12-foot skeleton to the Stranger Things house that became its own phenomenon, Halloween decorations have been going viral all over TikTok. The spooky skeleton is out of stock at Home Depot, but we’ve found a few alternatives that will scare unsuspecting trick-or-treaters and other passersby. Below, find a collection of giant skeletons, Halloween lights, sticky bats and other must-have Halloween decorations. Haunted Living 7-ft Animatronic Dapper Skeleton Buy Now 1 This Haunted Living Skeleton stands 7 feet tall and comes dressed up in a striped suit. The animated, 80-inch skeleton features LCD eyes, a moving jaw...
CNET
Save $70 on Instant Pod 3-in-1 Coffee Maker and Get It for Just $160
What's a good start to the day without a good cup of coffee first? Making coffee at home not only saves you money in the long run but also ensures that you get your own perfect cup each time. If you're looking for a versatile and budget-friendly coffee maker, you're in luck. Right now, Instant Pod is selling its 3-in-1 coffee maker for just $160, so you save $70 off its list price of $230.
