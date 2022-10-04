Read full article on original website
Blue Steel conclude flag football season
BULLHEAD CITY — The Academy of Building Industries flag football team dropped a double-header to Ridgeline Academy on Saturday at Rotary Park. The Blue Steel lost 44-2 and 50-0. "My team was depleted," AOBI head coach Chuck Reyes said. "We just didn't have enough players, only seven showed up....
Financial support grows for airshow
BULLHEAD CITY — Findlay Motor Co. became the first member of the Flying Aces Founders Club and the latest entity to provide financial support for the inaugural Laughlin/Bullhead Airshow. Findlay will be the presenting sponsor of the April 1 show at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport after making a $10,000 contribution...
Mosquito fogging planned in Mohave Valley
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Environmental Health Division has ordered another round of mosquito fogging in two areas of Mohave Valley following surveillance conducted last week. The surveillance in traps placed by the county's health department revealed mosquito populations meeting the criteria to enact protocols under the U.S....
Body found in Mohave Valley believed to be victim of Bakersfield murder
MOHAVE VALLEY — A homicide investigation in California that began last month led to the discovery of a man's body in Mohave County on Thursday. The identity of the victim hasn't been made public but authorities believe it was a man killed during a drug deal gone wrong more than 250 miles away.
Swap meet, carnival and food distribution on tap Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Swap Meet & Community Carnival is returning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mohave Community College parking lot, 3400 Highway 95. Attendees will be able to enjoy 70 vendors, live music, five food trucks and a kid's zone with four bouncy houses.
Murder charges against California man dismissed
KINGMAN — Murder charges against a former Fort Mohave man who had been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s baby have been dismissed. Nikko Dimitri McLachlan, 28, now living in California, had been charged with first-degree murder, second degree murder and child abuse. After an...
