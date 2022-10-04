ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mohave Daily News

Blue Steel conclude flag football season

BULLHEAD CITY — The Academy of Building Industries flag football team dropped a double-header to Ridgeline Academy on Saturday at Rotary Park. The Blue Steel lost 44-2 and 50-0. "My team was depleted," AOBI head coach Chuck Reyes said. "We just didn't have enough players, only seven showed up....
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Financial support grows for airshow

BULLHEAD CITY — Findlay Motor Co. became the first member of the Flying Aces Founders Club and the latest entity to provide financial support for the inaugural Laughlin/Bullhead Airshow. Findlay will be the presenting sponsor of the April 1 show at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport after making a $10,000 contribution...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Mosquito fogging planned in Mohave Valley

MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Environmental Health Division has ordered another round of mosquito fogging in two areas of Mohave Valley following surveillance conducted last week. The surveillance in traps placed by the county's health department revealed mosquito populations meeting the criteria to enact protocols under the U.S....
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Education
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Education
Bullhead City, AZ
Sports
Mohave Daily News

Swap meet, carnival and food distribution on tap Saturday

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Swap Meet & Community Carnival is returning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mohave Community College parking lot, 3400 Highway 95. Attendees will be able to enjoy 70 vendors, live music, five food trucks and a kid's zone with four bouncy houses.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Murder charges against California man dismissed

KINGMAN — Murder charges against a former Fort Mohave man who had been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s baby have been dismissed. Nikko Dimitri McLachlan, 28, now living in California, had been charged with first-degree murder, second degree murder and child abuse. After an...
FORT MOHAVE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy