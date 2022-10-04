ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

wjol.com

Man Arrested After Investigation Into A Two-Year-Old’s Shooting

Sensei Bennett (26, Joliet) was taken into custody this morning at approximately 10:00 AM for an arrest warrant on the charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (2 Counts), Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, Reckless Conduct, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Teenager Charged With Three Offenses In Crest Hill Shooting

Just hours after a shooting in Crest Hill that left one person injured with non-life threatening injuries an arrest has been made. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Brown Jr. of Joliet arrested for the shooting of a juvenile. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to...
CREST HILL, IL
CBS Chicago

Joliet police arrest man whose gun a 2-year-old boy shot himself with

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged after police said his gun was used by a 2-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself last week in Joliet.The boy was hospitalized in critical condition on Sept. 27 after he accidentally shot himself in a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street. The boy remains hospitalized at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago where police said his condition has "somewhat improved."Sensei Bennett, 26, of Joliet, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, endangering the life or health of a child, reckless conduct, unlawful...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Man with Machete Arrested for Unlawful Use of Weapon

On October 5th at approximately 2:25 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Boughton Rd and Weber Rd for multiple reports report of a man walking in the area with a machete. The man was then spotted entering Target at 1188 W Boughton Rd. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man near the rear of the store who had a machete in his shopping cart. The man refused to follow numerous orders given by officers and was quickly taken into custody without further incident. Jeffrey J. Hayes, 20, of the 300 block of Appling Lane in Bolingbrook, was charged with unlawful use of weapon, obstructing a peace officer and a parole violation warrant. Hayes was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Crime & Safety
wjol.com

Crest Hill Shooting One Injured, One In Custody

One person injured and another in custody following a shooting in Crest Hill. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive. Officers were also informed of a victim with injuries.
CREST HILL, IL
wbiw.com

Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Gary

LAKE CO. – On Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Trooper Griffin was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street when he observed a white Kia traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Kia then made a left turn going north on Chase Street where it failed to stop at the stop sign posted at 23rd Avenue. Trp. Griffin attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. A records check of that registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department.
GARY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash

An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four people hurt in three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday

Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday afternoon at Route 30 and Wolf Road. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says that a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Leonard P. Robinson, of Hinckley, hit a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Karen M. Garner, of Plainfield, and a second vehicle driven by 32-year-old Oscar Martinez-Rico, of Aurora. All three drivers plus a 65-year-old passenger in Martinez-Rico's vehicle were taken an area hospital for treatment.
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Traffic Crash Involving Juvenile Pedestrian

On October 5th at approximately 2:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to the 900 block of Lily Cache Ln for a reported traffic crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. Upon arrival, the 11-year-old male was conscious and alert with only minor injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed that the juvenile entered the crosswalk northbound across Lily Cache Ln and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wcsjnews.com

One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80

One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 this afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
MORRIS, IL
walls102.com

Local law enforcement, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s to join lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act

OTTAWA – LaSalle County officials have joined in criticism against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. LaSalle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss held a press conference on Wednesday announcing they will be joining one of the multiple lawsuits against the State of Illinois to prevent the bill from being enacted on January 1st. The act will end bail for many nonviolent crimes and included hundreds of changes to the criminal code. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” Sheriff Diss called the legislation horrible and noted that the LaSalle County Jail had 124 people in custody, and if the law were in effect today, he claimed the population would be down to less than 50. State’s Attorney Navarro said they will be filing their grievance in LaSalle County, but the cases are expected to be consolidated into one lawsuit on Thursday in Springfield.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale

WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS)  -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available. 
WOOD DALE, IL
WCIA

Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
MATTOON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
DWIGHT, IL

