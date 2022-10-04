Read full article on original website
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflict
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for Halloween
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment Center
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4
Brats, Bourbon & Brews on 9/28
Man Arrested After Investigation Into A Two-Year-Old’s Shooting
Sensei Bennett (26, Joliet) was taken into custody this morning at approximately 10:00 AM for an arrest warrant on the charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (2 Counts), Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, Reckless Conduct, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to.
Joliet Teenager Charged With Three Offenses In Crest Hill Shooting
Just hours after a shooting in Crest Hill that left one person injured with non-life threatening injuries an arrest has been made. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Brown Jr. of Joliet arrested for the shooting of a juvenile. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to...
Joliet police arrest man whose gun a 2-year-old boy shot himself with
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged after police said his gun was used by a 2-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself last week in Joliet.The boy was hospitalized in critical condition on Sept. 27 after he accidentally shot himself in a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street. The boy remains hospitalized at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago where police said his condition has "somewhat improved."Sensei Bennett, 26, of Joliet, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, endangering the life or health of a child, reckless conduct, unlawful...
Bolingbrook Man with Machete Arrested for Unlawful Use of Weapon
On October 5th at approximately 2:25 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Boughton Rd and Weber Rd for multiple reports report of a man walking in the area with a machete. The man was then spotted entering Target at 1188 W Boughton Rd. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man near the rear of the store who had a machete in his shopping cart. The man refused to follow numerous orders given by officers and was quickly taken into custody without further incident. Jeffrey J. Hayes, 20, of the 300 block of Appling Lane in Bolingbrook, was charged with unlawful use of weapon, obstructing a peace officer and a parole violation warrant. Hayes was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
Crest Hill Shooting One Injured, One In Custody
One person injured and another in custody following a shooting in Crest Hill. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive. Officers were also informed of a victim with injuries.
Police: Boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shoots self with unsecured gun in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a toddler critically wounded himself with an unsecured gun last month. Just after 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 27, police responded to a home in the 300 block of Comstock Street on the report of a shooting. Police said a 2-year-old boy found an […]
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Gary
LAKE CO. – On Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Trooper Griffin was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street when he observed a white Kia traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Kia then made a left turn going north on Chase Street where it failed to stop at the stop sign posted at 23rd Avenue. Trp. Griffin attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. A records check of that registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department.
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week.
Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash
An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
Four people hurt in three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday
Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday afternoon at Route 30 and Wolf Road. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says that a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Leonard P. Robinson, of Hinckley, hit a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Karen M. Garner, of Plainfield, and a second vehicle driven by 32-year-old Oscar Martinez-Rico, of Aurora. All three drivers plus a 65-year-old passenger in Martinez-Rico's vehicle were taken an area hospital for treatment.
Traffic Crash Involving Juvenile Pedestrian
On October 5th at approximately 2:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to the 900 block of Lily Cache Ln for a reported traffic crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. Upon arrival, the 11-year-old male was conscious and alert with only minor injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed that the juvenile entered the crosswalk northbound across Lily Cache Ln and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk.
Brewer sentenced to life in prison for 2019 triple murder in Livingston County
A Livingston County man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the 2019 shooting deaths of his wife, his son and a neighbor. Clifford Brewer, 55, was convicted in August of killing Shirley A. Brewer, 48; Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51, on Christmas night 2019, in Cullom. All the victims died from gunshot wounds to the head.
One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80
One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 this afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
Local law enforcement, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s to join lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act
OTTAWA – LaSalle County officials have joined in criticism against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. LaSalle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss held a press conference on Wednesday announcing they will be joining one of the multiple lawsuits against the State of Illinois to prevent the bill from being enacted on January 1st. The act will end bail for many nonviolent crimes and included hundreds of changes to the criminal code. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” Sheriff Diss called the legislation horrible and noted that the LaSalle County Jail had 124 people in custody, and if the law were in effect today, he claimed the population would be down to less than 50. State’s Attorney Navarro said they will be filing their grievance in LaSalle County, but the cases are expected to be consolidated into one lawsuit on Thursday in Springfield.
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
#44: Chicago man shot and killed 2 people at a party while on bond for attempted murder, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed two men during a party last week while on bond for attempted murder and on probation for a felony narcotics case, prosecutors said Wednesday. Absalom Coakley was also allegedly carrying a handgun when police arrested him this week in River North. He is the...
Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
Plainfield School District, Police and Fire departments work together on Community Homecoming Safety Plans
The 70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is Saturday, October 8, 2022. Safety is the community’s top priority and the Village of Plainfield, Plainfield Fire Protection District, and Plainfield School District 202 have worked together to ensure this year’s Homecoming Parade is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.
Illinois woman accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder￼
A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water.
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
