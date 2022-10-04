Read full article on original website
Morris Lions to hold 36th annual Fall Classic Car Show Oct. 8, 9
The Morris Lions Club’s 36th annual Fall Classic Car Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grundy County Fairgrounds. The two-day event will feature a swap meet, car corral and craft show on both days, but offers differing car shows on Saturday and Sunday.
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
Harry Styles Chicago concert rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see show
Thursday's Harry Styles show has been rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution" due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted.
Plainfield family behind 'Stranger Things' display given green light to keep display up for season
After meeting with village officials, the Plainfield family behind a popular Halloween display, based on the hit series "Stranger Things," has been given the green light to reopen this weekend.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Siegel’s Cottonwood Pumpkin Farm…
DISCOUNT TICKETS $5 OFF admission. Online Only. Go to www.ourpumpkinfarm.com … Select “Discount Code Ticket” … Use Code: SubFamily2022. A day of “affordable fun on the farm.” Come “Harvest Family Memories” starting Sept. 24th – Halloween. Admission includes 40+ UNLIMITED attractions for all ages to enjoy with plenty of meals and treats to eat. Wagon rides, farm animals, giant slide, trains, corn mazes, ziplines, play area and so much more. Grandparents FREE Monday – Friday with paid grandchild.
WSPY NEWS
Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego
Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Ice Skating Rink Could Open By Home For The Holidays
The Morris Ice Skating Rink could be opening in less than two months. That’s according to Morris Mayor Chris Brown, who was in our studios in late September. Your browser does not support the audio element. Brown was asked about the possibility of the city having ice skates to...
959theriver.com
Pay What You Can at The Paramount
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and the Paramount theater in Aurora has a great deal. On certain nights they are offering pay what you can. What it means is that you pay whatever you feel comfortable and are able to pay, and you can get up to four tickets for that performance. They’ll sell you the best seats available for that performance.
HellsGate In Lockport IL Is Ranked The 3rd Best Haunted House In The U.S.
A terrifying haunted house in the suburbs has garnered attention. According to Hauntworld, HellsGate is the third-best haunted house in the country. Located in Lockport, IL HellsGate, takes advantage of its setting, offering a spooky nature adventure that goes deep into the woods. Filled with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries, and secret passages through the haunted mansion, the interactive experience is sure to frighten all who pass through its halls. With a whole host of characters, including those from Statesville Haunted Prison. With over 40 rooms to explore, 150 actors ready to jump out, and a scary wooded area filled with fright, experience over 45 minutes of spooky delight at this haunted mansion. Lockport itself is only a short 43-minute drive from the city. Embrace the season with nature trails, or hang out by the bonfires and grab a bite to eat at the Moster Midway hangout. After making your way through the mansion, there’s still plenty of fun to be had with escape rooms and themed games to participate in. Take part in The Witch’s Wagon escape room and enjoy a scary movie on the Monster Movie Screen.
Plainfield couple won't let 1 'crazy neighbor' ruin viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween display
Dave and Aubrey Appel went viral for their “Stranger Things” inspired Halloween decor outside their Plainfield home. A hovering mannequin in their driveway is a perfect replica of the character Max’s iconic graveyard scene from the Netflix series.
starvedrock.media
Riverboat Ready For Passengers In Ottawa
Rolling down the river in Starved Rock Country. A grand opening cruise of the Sainte Genevieve is set for 5:30 today. The 149-passenger sternwheel riverboat is docked on the Illinois River in Ottawa. You can book a two-hour cruise that will take you between Buffalo Rock and the Marseilles lock and dam. The boat can also be rented out for private events.
fox32chicago.com
Thursday's warm temps will plunge dramatically heading into weekend
CHICAGO - Overnight sprinkles are moving out. The rest of the morning and into early afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs back into the low/mid 70s. Then, the bottom falls out as a cold front zings through accompanied by showers and a gusty wind out of the north. Primetime for showers will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
947wls.com
Chicago Home Depot stores have Wagyu Beef Hot Dog stands now
Head to Home Depot for hardware and hot dogs??.. 3 Chicago area Home Depots now have Fixin’ Franks in their stores serving up Wagyu beef hot dogs to customets. The steak beef dogs are $8. Fixin’ Franks is currently doing a trial run at three Home Depots in Chicago,...
starvedrock.media
Fans Attending Ottawa-L-P Football Game Urged To Wear Blue In Support Of Student
If you're going to this Friday's big football game between L-P and Ottawa, feel free to wear blue. Students and staff of Ottawa High School this week have been buying blue sunglasses to support senior Landon McAlpine. The teen is battling stage 4 colon cancer. His family is documenting his fight on the Facebook page called “Landon's fight”.
Dead tree where eagles have nested is coming down
Later this month, the Mooseheart home for children in Kane County will be cutting down a tree where bald eagles have nested for more than 10 years.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
starvedrock.media
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley
If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
Hidden treasures found during renovation project at suburban country club
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - History is coming to life at the Olympia Fields Country Club in the south suburbs. A major renovation is underway at one of the country’s biggest and oldest golf clubs — And what they are finding is amazing. Olympia Fields Country Club Historian Bob...
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show
When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
